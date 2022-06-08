News

Makinde inspects LG, Pension Board Complex

Posted on Author Our Reporters Comment(0)

The Oyo State Governor, Seyi Makinde, yesterday inspected the on-going Oyo State Local Government Service Commission and Local Government Staff Pension Board secretariat complex within the state secretariat, Agodi, Ibadan. He expressed dissatisfaction with the low pace of work by the contractors and issued a three-month ultimatum to the contractor to deliver the project.

The governor, who led some government officials to the project site behind Water Corporation Building, Secretariat, Ibadan, said while the quality of the work is not bad, it was unacceptable that a project scheduled for completion within 10 months cannot be completed in two years.

A statement by the Chief Press Secretary to the Governor, Mr. Taiwo Adisa, quoted Makinde as saying that he has approved the payment of the additional N150 million requested by the contractor after he had provided a performance bond.

 

Our Reporters

