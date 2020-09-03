Makinde, Institute task FG on local printers, decry N15bn loss to pandemic

Oyo State Governor, Engr. Seyi Makinde, has urged the Federal Government to promote the nation’s economy that has been adversely affected by the COVID-19 pandemic by patronizing local printers for major publications and other documents in the country. The governor, who stated this through his Commissioner for Information, Culture and Tourism, Dr. Wasiu Olatubosun, who received members of Chartered Institute of Professional Printers of Nigeria (CIPPON) on behalf of the governor at his office, noted that the nation was losing humongous money to printing of documents and publication outside the shores of Nigeria, stressing that the presence of a regulatory body for professional printers has made it possible for the local printers to print secure items that include ballot papers for elections, traveling documents, as well as, educational materials. He said: “We all know the impact of the Covid-19 pandemic on the economy, but if we are to look inward and plan towards salvaging the economy, then we have to cut our coat according to our cloth.”

Like this: Like Loading...