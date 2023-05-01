News

Makinde: I’ve Honoured All 2019 Agreements With Coalition Parties

Oyo State Governor Seyi Makinde says he has fulfilled his agreements with the parties that aided his election in 2019. He said those accusing him of breaching the agreements he reached with their parties did not have their facts.

In a statement, his Chief Press Secretary Taiwo Adisa said Makinde made the clarification while addressing a gathering of family, and political associates of former Secretary to the State Government (SSG), Chief Micheal Koleosho, who celebrated his 85th birthday at his Ibadan residence.

He said: “The impression I want to correct is that there are people that were not there when we were making the agreements but went on air before the last election and started saying Makinde did not honour the agreements.”

The governor described the former SSG as one of the best politicians that the state has ever produced. The statement further quoted the governor as saying that Koleosho is one of his role models and that he has been following in his footsteps in politics.

Makinde, who hailed the octogenarian’s support for his administration since he became governor in 2019, noted that Koleosho was one of the leaders who facilitated a coalition of political parties that supported him and that he was glad that he had fulfilled his promises to all the parties.

