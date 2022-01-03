Metro & Crime

Makinde, Ladoja, Akala, Buhari, others bid Olubadan farewell at burial

Posted on Author Sola Adeyemo, Ibadan Comment(0)

The Oyo State Governor, Engr. Seyi Makinde, his predecessors: Senator Rasidi Ladoja, Otunba Adebayo Alao-Akala; Senator Abdul Fatai Buhari (representing Oyo North on the platform of the All Progressives Congress), fuji maestro, King Wasiu Ayinde (KWAM1), among others yesterday paid their last respects in Ibadan, as the remains of the 41st Olubadan of Ibadanland, Oba Saliu Akanmu Adetunji, Aje Ohunguniso 1, were interred in his Popoyemoja palace.

 

The monarch joined his ancestorsyesterdaymorningatabout1.15 at the University College Hospital (UCH), Ibadan. He was aged 93. His demise came 22 days after the Soun of Ogbomoso Oba Jimoh Oladunni Oyewunmi (Ajagungbade 111) joined his ancestors at the age of 95.

 

Beforehisinterment, thebodyof the monarch had been moved from the UCH to his palace before being conveyed to the ancient Mapo Hall where his lying-in-state took place with a short Janasah prayer from the Chief Imam of Ibadanland, Sheik AbdulGaniy Abubakar Ag-botomokekere.

 

Many dignitaries present also paidtributesasthetransparentcasket in which he was laid was placed on the podium of the hall.

 

Our Correspondent Our Reporters
https://newtelegraphng.com

