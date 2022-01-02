Makinde, Ladoja, Akala, Buhari, others pay last respects as Olubadan is buried in Ibadan

The Oyo State Governor, Engr. Seyi Makinde, his predecessors: Senator Rashidi Ladoja, Otunba Adebayo Alao-Akala; Senator Abdul Fatai Buhari (representing Oyo North on the platform of the All Progressives Congress), Fuji maestro, King Wasiu Ayinde Barrister (KWAM 1), among others Sunday paid their last respects in Ibadan, as the remains of the 41st Olubadan of Ibadanland, Oba Saliu Akanmu Adetunji, Aje Ohunguniso I, were interned in his Popoyemoja Palace.

The monarch joined his ancestors Sunday morning at about 1.15 at the University College Hospital (UCH), Ibadan. He was 93. His demise came 22 days after the Soun of Ogbomoso Oba Jimoh Oladunni Oyewunmi (Ajagungbade III) joined his ancestors at the age of 95.

Before his interment, the body of the monarch had been moved from the UCH to his palace before being conveyed to the ancient Mapo Hall where his lying-in-state took place with a short Janasah prayer from the Chief Imam of Ibadanland, Sheik AbdulGaniy Abubakar Agbotomokekere. Many dignitaries present also paid tributes as the transparent casket in which he was laid was placed on the podium of the hall.

At 4.03 p.m., the body was conveyed in a chariot motorcade driven by a white horse out of the Mapo Hall. At 4 42 p.m., the body was carried shoulder high into the Popoyemoja Palace and it was taken straight to the already dug grave prepared for the eternal journey. At 4.50 p.m., a short prayer was said on the body before it was covered up according to Islamic rites.

Also present at the burial programme were: the Commissioner for Information in the State Dr. Wasiu Olatubosun, Prof. Taoheed Adedoja (former Minister for Sports), Deputy Chairman of the Oyo State Tourism Board, Mogaji Abass Oloko, Iba Oluyole Arole Nureni Akanbi, wife of Senator Ladoja (Alhaja Mutiat), Chief Taofeek Adegboyega (Solution FM Chairman), Sheik Taodeek Akeugbagold, the Babaloja General of Oyo State, Alhaji Sumaila Aderemi Jimoh, the Iyaloja General of Oyo State, Alhaja Saratu Aduke Konibaje, the Iyaloja of Ibadanland, Alhaja Sariatu Ojikutu Olorun Ero, General Afeez Adebayo Olaniyi, Oriyomi Hamzat (a popular radio station owner based in Ibadan), among others.

While speaking with New Telegraph at Mapo Hall, the Commissioner for Information, Dr. Olatubosun described the passing on of the Olubadan as a great loss to the Yorubaland and Ibadan people in general.

“Baba Olubadan is a Cultural Ambassador for Yorubaland and Ibadan particularly. His transition is a painful loss. It is painful that we have lost him, but we thank God that he lived well till the ripe age of 93,” he said.

The crowd was thick at the Popoyemoja palace where security operatives had a hectic time controlling them to maintain peace and orderliness. None of the dignitaries who sat while the burial was carried out, however, spoke with journalists as they all rose and left the palace at about 4.58 p.m.

