Makinde, Ladoja, Akala pay last respects as Olubadan is buried

Oyo State Governor Seyi Makinde, his predecessors – Alhaji Rashidi Ladoja and Otunba Adebayo Alao-Akala – were among the personalities that gathered at to pay their last respects as the remains of the 41st Olubadan of Ibadanland, Oba Saliu Akanmu Adetunji, Aje Ohunguniso 1, were buried in his Popoyemoja Palace yesterday.

The monarch joined his ancestors yesterday morning at1.15 at the University College Hospital (UCH), Ibadan, aged 93. His demise came 22 days after the Soun of Ogbomoso Oba Jimoh Oladunni Oyewunmi (Ajagungbade 111) joined his ancestors at the age of 95.

The representative of Oyo North in the National Assembly Senator Abdul Fatai Buhari and Fuji maestro, King Wasiu Ayinde Barrister (KWAM 1), also paid their last respects to the Oba.

Before his interment, the monarch’s body moved from the UCH to his palace before being conveyed to the Mapo Hall, where his lying-in-state took place with a short Janasah prayer from the Chief Imam of Ibadanland, Sheik AbdulGaniy Abubakar Agbotomokekere.

Many dignitaries present also paid tributes as the transparent casket in which he was laid was placed on the podium.

At 4 42 pm, the body was carried shoulder high into his palace and i taken straight to the already dug grave. At 4.50 pm, a short prayer was said on the body before it was covered up according to Islamic rites.

Also present at the burial were the Commissioner for Information, Dr. Wasiu Olatubosun; Prof. Taoheed Adedoja, former Minister for Sports; and Deputy Chairman, Oyo State Tourism Board, Mogaji Abass Oloko. Olatubosun described the passing on of the Olubadan as “a great loss to the Yorubaland”.

The commissioner said: “Baba Olubadan was a Cultural Ambassador for the Yorubaland and Ibadan particularly.

His transition is a painful loss. It is painful that we have lost him, but we thank God that he lived well till the ripe age of 93.”

