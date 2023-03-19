Makinde, Ladoja, Alli, others commend INEC

IBADAN Governor Seyi Makinde of Oyo State, one of his predecessors, Senator Rasidi Ladoja, as well as, the Oyo South Senator-elect, Chief Sarafadeen Alli, yesterday rated the performance of the INEC officials as effective with BVAS working much better and more effectively than it was during the presidential/ National Assembly election. The chieftains described the election as peaceful, commending the electorate for coming out to exercise their franchise. While Makinde cast his vote at exactly 10.37 at the Unit 01, Ward 11, Abayomi area in the Ibadan North Local Government Area, Ladoja, the Otun Olubadan of Ibadanland voted at 1.05 p.m at his Unit 13, Ward 10, Ondo Road, Old Bodija in the Ibadan North Local Government Area. Chief Sarafadeen Alli, also expressed satisfaction with the conduct of the election, saying that BVAS worked very effectively contrary to how it was during the last election. Speaking with journalists, Governor Makinde who was all smiles, said: “I appreciate the people of Oyo State for coming out.

Like this: Like Loading...