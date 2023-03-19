Makinde leads Folarin, Adelabu

As the results of the governorship and House of Assembly trickle in with Governor Makinde and the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) leading the All Progressives Congress (APC) and Accord party (A) candidates (Sen. Teslim Folarin and Chief Adebayo Adelabu), the Oyo PDP has urged the two candidates to display the spirit of sportsmanship and brotherliness by issuing an official statement to congratulate the incumbent governor. According to a press statement by the Publicity Secretary of PDP, Akeem Olatunji, made available to Sunday Telegraph, “that politics is a game that has to be won”, stressing that as long as all candidates are brothers from Ibadanland, Makinde’s victory also belongs to them, while urging them to embrace the reality of Omituntun 2.0. From results gathered from both the Seyi Makinde’s Situation Room and that of the ruling party, the party said that it was shown that it was a landslide victory for the governor who is currently leading with a very wide margin across the 33 local governments. While commending the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) and security agencies for the peaceful conduct of the exercise and adequate security provided throughout the state, the party specially congratulates Governor Seyi Makinde in advance.

