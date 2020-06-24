News

Makinde makes U-turn, postpones school resumption

Posted on Author Sola Adeyemo, Comment(0)

Following a series of criticisms against his administration’s decision to reopen schools Monday next week amid the ravaging COVID-19 pandemic, Governor Seyi Makinde of Oyo State yesterday made a detour, postponing the resumption of schools. The government had earlier directed all terminal classes including Primary Six (Pry 6), Junior Secondary School Three (JSS3) and Senior Secondary School Three (SSS3) to resume on June 29 ahead of preparation for their various exams.

However, the new arrangement indicated that only teachers would resume on 29th June, 2020 while students in terminal classes to resume a week later. A top government source said that the change in plans became imperative in view of a latest expert report which indicated nonreadiness of schools in terms of meeting the various government protocols to contain transmission of the virus among students The change in decision might not have been connected with the Federal Government’s Monday’s pronouncement against the reopening of schools in Oyo State amidst COVID- 19 pandemic, describing such as “insensitive” to the health of the people.

Our Reporters

