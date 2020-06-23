Metro & Crime

Makinde makes U-turn, postpones schools’ resumption

Following series of criticisms against his administration’s decision that schools should resume next Monday amid the ravaging Covid-19 pandemic, Governor Seyi Makinde of Oyo State Tuesday made a detour postponing the resumption.
The government had earlier directed all terminal classes including Primary Six (Pry 6), Junior Secondary School Three (JSS3) and Senior Secondary School Three (SSS3) to resume on June 29 ahead of preparations for their various exams.
However, the new arrangement indicated that only teachers are to resume on June 29th while students in terminal classes will resume a week later.
A top government source hinted that the change in plans became imperative in view of a latest expert report which indicated the non-readiness of schools in terms of meeting the various government protocols to contain transmission of the virus among students.
The change in decision might not have been connected with the Federal Government’s Monday’s pronouncement against the reopening of schools in Oyo State amidst COVID-19 pandemic, describing such as “insensitive” to the health of the people.

