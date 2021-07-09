Makinde meets, commends SW PDP reconciliation committee

Oyo state Governor, Seyi Makinde, yesterday commended members of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) South West Reconciliation Committee who paid him a visit in his office, noting that Nigeria at a time like this, requires men and women of conscience, that would think progressively about the posterity of the country. The South-West PDP reconciliation committee led by former Governor of Osun State, Prince Olagunsoye Oyinlola, had visited Makinde at the Agodi Government Secretariat, Ibadan to present their report with recommendations on how to unify the party in the South West.

Like this: Like Loading...