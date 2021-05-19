Makinde, Obi, Onyema, others for Dominican Varsity’s fundraising

Oyo State Governor, Seyi Makinde; former governor of Anambra State, Mr. Peter Obi and Mr. Leo Stan Eke, are among other eminent Nigerians to raise funds for the development of Dominican University (DU), Ibadan. The virtual fundraising of the private university, billed to hold on Saturday, May 22, according to the university, was for the construction of the private university’s Faculty of Social Science building. The Managing Director/ Chairman of Air Peace, Chief Allen Onyema, will chair the event. According to the Chairperson of the Event’s Planning Committee, Mrs. Emmanuella Otiono, the funds generated from the virtual fundraising would be judiciously channelled into the construction of the Social Science Faculty building on the permanent site of the university located at Omotosho Campus, Akinyele Local Government Area of Oyo State. She, however, added that distinguished Nigerians with passion for good education had been invited to support the university, saying: “This is in a way to support the development and formation of a new generation of future leaders that will pass through the university.”

