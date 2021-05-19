Makinde, Obi, Onyema, others for Dominican Varsity’s fundraising

Oyo State Governor, Seyi Makinde; former governor of Anambra State, Mr. Peter Obi and Mr. Leo Stan Eke, are among other eminent Nigerians to raise funds for the development of Dominican University (DU), Ibadan. The virtual fundraising of the private university, billed to hold on Saturday, May 22, according to the university, was for the construction of the private university’s Faculty of Social Science building. The Managing Director/ Chairman of Air Peace, Chief Allen Onyema, will chair the event. According to the Chairperson of the Event’s Planning Committee, Mrs. Emmanuella Otiono, the funds generated from the virtual fundraising would be judiciously channelled into the construction of the Social Science Faculty building on the permanent site of the university located at Omotosho Campus, Akinyele Local Government Area of Oyo State. She, however, added that distinguished Nigerians with passion for good education had been invited to support the university, saying: “This is in a way to support the development and formation of a new generation of future leaders that will pass through the university.”
Related Articles
We need Obi in Nigeria –Cleric
The Catholic Bishop of Idah, Most Rev. Anthony Adaji said that Nigeria needed focused and committed patriots to place her along the trajectory of development. He said this during the requiem mass for Mrs. Catherine Anyanwu Nnagbo at St. Patrick Cathedral, Awka. The cleric said he was averse to making comments about politicians due […]
Share this:
- Click to share on Telegram (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on WhatsApp (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on LinkedIn (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Tumblr (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Skype (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Pinterest (Opens in new window)
- Click to print (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Reddit (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Pocket (Opens in new window)
Seven female students suffer ‘spiritual attack’ in Benue school
No fewer than seven female students of the Universal Basic Education (UBE) Junior Secondary School (JSS) at Nyiman in Makurdi Local Government Area of Benue State have been severely attacked by a strange disease which school authorities believe is a “spiritual attack”. This is coming barely two weeks after the state government ordered the immediate […]
Share this:
- Click to share on Telegram (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on WhatsApp (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on LinkedIn (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Tumblr (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Skype (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Pinterest (Opens in new window)
- Click to print (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Reddit (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Pocket (Opens in new window)
How Saraki used state funds to defray loan –EFCC
An investigator with the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC), Olamide Sadik, yesterday narrated before Justice Mohammed Liman of a Federal High Court in Lagos how a former Governor of Kwara State and the immediate past Senate president, Dr. Bukola Saraki, used state funds to defray the loan he obtained from Guarantee Trust Bank Plc., […]
Share this:
- Click to share on Telegram (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on WhatsApp (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on LinkedIn (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Tumblr (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Skype (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Pinterest (Opens in new window)
- Click to print (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Reddit (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Pocket (Opens in new window)