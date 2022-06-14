Makinde, Olaniyan: Political romance gone sour

SOLA ADEYEMO reports on the collapse of the political marriage between Governor Seyi Makinde of Oyo State and his deputy, Rauf Olaniyan, ahead of the 2023 governorship election

T he emergence of Seyi Makinde and Rauf Olaniyan as the governorship and deputy governorship candidates of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) in 2019 was applauded to be a fitting compatibility that will result in fast and practical development of Oyo State having two professional engineers as governor and deputy. However, just a year into the administration, the excitement and glamour that graced the emergence of the duo, started waning over political differences and acrimony, which few weeks ago, culminated in total collapse of the political marriage between the two gladiators. While Makinde is from Ibadan, Olaniyan hails from Igboho in the Oke Ogun zone of the state. The duo entered into the political marriage due to the coalition arrangement of other parties midwifed by a former governor of the state, Rasidi Ladoja, aimed at unseating the All Progressives Congress (APC) in the 2019 gubernatorial election. The deputy governor was in the African Democratic Congress (ADC) and only defected to PDP to become Makinde’s deputy. Towards the middle of 2020, it was getting apparent that the relationship between Makinde and Olaniyan was getting frosty as the deputy governor was not being assigned government functions as expected. He was rarely seen at public functions, except at Islamic programmes like Eid festival. Much as allegations were made that both were no longer in good terms, each however denied it. However, things got clearer as months passed by that Olaniyan might defect to another party. He was sometime last year seen at a function organised by a group of APC chieftains, thereby fuelling the suspicion that he was gradually hobnobbing with the opposition. Recently, when the gubernatorial primary of the PDP was conducted at the Lekan Salami Stadium, Adamasingba, Ibadan, the deputy governor was conspicuously absent and no reason was given by anybody, including the governor himself. When he was interviewed at an event, he said that about six political parties were already wooing him to come and contest as their gubernatorial candidate in 2023. To make the rumour of no love lost relationship flying about, a reality, the deputy governor addressed journalists in Ibadan last Sunday and declared that he had dumped the PDP for APC. He however said that he was not going to resign his post. According to him, he remains the deputy governor on a tenure that would lapse on May 28, 2023, having won the election with Governor Makinde and sworn-in on May 29, 2019. Piqued by the seeming effrontery displayed by Olaniyan, the PDP in the state according to its Publicity Secretary, Akeem Olatunji, said that Olaniyan should honourably resign, lest all legal means be taken against him, adding that he could not go to an opposition party with a mandate he jointly got with Makinde and then steal it through the back door. “Oyo people did not vote for a PDP/APC joint ticket; they voted entirely for a PDP mandate,” Olatunji said, adding that while section 40 of the Constitution of Nigeria guarantees freedom of association of any person, the deputy governor ought to be enlightened by the same constitution when it stipulated that the ticket upon which he (Olaniyan) contested the 2019 governorship election alongside Governor Makinde as a deputy was not an independent candidate ticket. “It is only when you contest election as an independent candidate and win and decide to move to any political party of your choice that you become the owner of the votes cast by the electorate. Unfortunately for Olaniyan, he wants to eat his cake and still have it. The Oyo PDP, which is the rightful owner of the mandate, will retrieve it back in no distant time using every available legal means if Olaniyan fails to humbly resign as a gentleman with his new move. “Our position is simple and very clear on this matter, and as a matter of legal implication, the votes in any election in Nigeria are to political parties and not candidates. It is on this note that the PDP as the ruling party in the state is advising the deputy governor, Rauf Olaniyan, not to be carried away by the lies and deceits told him by a political neophyte such as ‘Mr Jagba’ and be bamboozled into self-delusion of thinking he can be used as a tool to steal Oyo people’s mandate through the backdoor. “Failure to follow this advice and adhere strictly to it from the PDP which is the legitimate owner of every single vote cast by the electorate in the 2019 governorship election, the PDP shall not hesitate to immediately deploy every constitutional means to prevent this daylight robbery. We’re determined and resolved to retrieve the party’s mandate being withheld illegally and unlawfully by the deputy governor, Engr. Rauf Olaniyan because it belongs to the people of Oyo State, who have handled same to the PDP,” Oyo PDP declared. Just like former Governor Ladoja did to his deputy Adebayo Alao-Akala (late) after the illegal 11-month impeachment, by relocating his office from the Government Secretariat to the Ministry of Environment, so that they would not have anything to do together, Makinde has also dealt with the defection saga by relocating Olaniyan to the Ministry of Works and Transport in the secretariat. New Telegraph also learnt that members of the Oyo State House of Assembly have been making moves to collect signatures in preparation for impeachment process of the deputy governor. To wedge the nail deeper and show that the political marriage between the duo has broken down irretrievably, Governor Makinde early in the week announced Bayo Lawal from Oke Ogun as his running mate for the 2023 election. Lawal who hails from Kisi, is currently the chairman of the State Housing Corporation, and he is a legal practitioner. He had served as Attorney-General and Commissioner for Justice in the administration of Governor Lam Adesina. In the coming weeks, the fate of the embattled deputy governor with regard to his future political ambition in the state would be determined, positively or otherwise. Meanwhile, Olaniyan has said that he holds no grouse for Lawal, who is from the same Oke Ogun zone with him, adding that he (Lawal) will always remain his elder brother and kinsman come what may. The deputy governor reiterated that he will continue to hold Governor Makinde in high esteem and will not allow anything to cause a personal rift between them, stressing that his passion and commitment to serve the people of the state remain constant. He vowed that he would never fight anyone to occupy public position as an “Omoluabi” Yoruba that he is.

