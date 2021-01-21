News

Makinde, Oyinlola, others woo Daniel back to PDP

Oyo State governor, Seyi Makinde, former Governor of Osun State, Olagunsoye Oyinlola and some leaders of the Peoples Democratic Party(PDP) in the South West yesterday visited former Governor of Ogun State, Otunba Gbenga Daniel at his Asoludero Court country home in Sagamu, Ogun State. This came barely one week after the Oyinlola-led South West Reconciliation Committee visited Ogun State as part of the efforts towards rebuilding and reconciling all aggrieved members of the PDP in the South West region. Makinde declared that Daniel, a two-term governor of Ogun State was in the best position to provide leadership for the party in the state and to work in close concert with other leaders in the region towards strengthening the party.

The Oyo State governor disclosed that he recognised the capacity of Daniel to reconcile all aggrieved factions of the party in the state, recalling the positive role he (Daniel) played during the process leading to his own emergence as the flagbearer of the PDP in Oyo State, and that is why he felt it was important that he takes charge of the party in Ogun State.

He further posited that the national leadership of the PDP would not have any choice than to toe the line of the party leadership in the region when they find that there is unity and all are speaking with one voice.

While responding, Daniel thanked the delegation for the honour of the visit and said the PDP remains a good brand in Ogun State, especially because apart from Chief Olusegun Osoba, who ruled between 1999 and 2003, all the other governors that had governed and ruled the state, including Senator Ibikunle Amosun and current Governor Dapo Abiodun, had their political root in PDP. According to him, the seemingly intractable problems of the party was getting members disillusioned and many are losing interests. He therefore advised that the only way for the party is to redefine the character of leadership for the party.

