Makinde pledges to address workers’ backlog of promotions

Despite the economic challenges being posed by COVID-19 pandemic, Governor Seyi Makinde of Oyo State yesterday promised bumper deliverables for workers and the people of the state in the 2021 fiscal year. Thegovernor, whoenumerated a series of developmental initiatives his government was targeting in the New Year, also declared that his administration would continue to proritisethewelfareof civilservants in the state.

Makinde, who stated this during annual inter-faith service to mark the beginning of 2021, disclosed that the backlog of promotions from 2017 to 2020 would get his attention while the government would also create the opportunity for deserv- ing civil servants to rise to Grade Level 17. He said: “First, let me thank God for the gift of life and His protection over us all in the past year.

2020 has been described in many quarters as a tough year. We did not survive last year because we are tougher, we survived only by His grace and that is why it is good that we are holding this inter-faith service in gratitude.

“We are starting this year in good spirits. We are confident that this year, the seeds we planted in the previous year will yield good fruits. Last year, I didn’t know where International Airport was from February till December. We all stayed together to experience the pandemic

