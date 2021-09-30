Makinde presents N294.5bn budget to Assembly

Oyo State Governor Seyi Makinde yesterday presented a budget proposal of N294,516,445,107.00 to the House of Assembly for the 2022 fiscal year. In the budget tagged: ‘A Budget of Growth and Opportunities’, the governor appropriated N156, 000,136,971.00 for capital expenditure representing 52.97 per cent of the appropriation. Recurrent expenditure is N138,516,308,136.00, representing 47.3 per cent of the total budget, while N75,626,464,217.00 representing 29.11 per cent is allocated for infrastruc-ture.

The Alaafin of Oyo, Oba Lamidi Olayiwola Adeyemi (111), was present at the presentation of the budget proposal to the Assembly, while the Olubadan of Ibadanland, Oba Saliu Akanmu Adetunji; and Soun of Ogbomoso, Oba Jimoh Ajagungbade III were represented. Makinde said: “We are determined to meet their yearnings for high quality infrastructure in the state and that is why we are continually embarking on road rehabilitations and reconstructions. In the immediate, we are carrying out palliative works on these roads.” He added: “The people have again spoken, and based on their feedback, we have prepared our budget for the 2022 fiscal year.

“I have the honour of presenting to the House this N294,516,445,107.00 2022 budget proposal. For the first time, our proposed capital expenditure at 52.97 per cent is more than our recurrent expenditure. “A major project we will be carrying out in 2022 is the 110km Ibadan Circular Road. This tolled road will be a major economic boost as it will create an alternate entry and exit point out of Ibadan and connect the new economic corridor and business district, we are building at Moniya. “Also, we will commence the reconstruction of the Iseyin-Ogbomoso road to further boost economic activities in the state. “As stated earlier, this is a Budget of Growth and Opportunities. Growth, as we inject N156,000,136,971.00 into our economy through investments in infrastructure and ensuring that our people have higher purchasing power.

