News

Makinde presents N310bn budget of ‘Sustainable Development’ in Oyo

Posted on Author Sola Adeyemo Comment(0)

Oyo State Governor, Seyi Makinde, yesterday presented a budget proposal of N310 billion to the House of Assembly for fiscal year 2023. Tagged: ‘Budget of Sustainable Development,’ the governor boasted that his administration in the last three and half years has moved the state forward from poverty to prosperity. He said the budget was a reflection of steady growth in terms of performance from previous budgets, “which is a sharp movement from accelerated development to sustainable development.”

In the breakdown of the budget, N83 billion was proposed for Internally Generated Revenue (IGR) while capital expenditure stands at N154.3 billion. In the budget, N155 billion was earmarked for recurrent expenditure while N85 billion was budgeted for infrastructural development. Education received N58.2 billion, representing 18.8 per cent of the total budget, while Agriculture got N11.1 billion representing 6.31 per cent of the budget. The sum of N36 billion was earmarked for healthcare. Governor Makinde said the budget figure represented a 100 per cent increase from last year’s budget, due to concessionary loans from the French government on moratorium of 10 years.

Remarking on the budget, Speaker of the House of Assembly, Adebo Ogundoyin, said the budget will be used to solidify and consolidate the develop-ment foundation laid by the governor. He assured that the lawmakers would do their work in ensuring the speedy implementation of the budget. Ogundoyin further explained that the lawmakers will maintain necessary checks on all arms of government, stressing that; “This is the last budget to be presented by our amiable governor ahead of the 2023 general election.”

 

TRY IT TONIGHT!!! ---

 

Abuja Civil Servant reveals (FREE) secret Fruits that Increased his Manh0d size, gives Stronger Erections and ends Premature Erection in 7days...

   

CLICK HERE FOR FULL DETAILS.

 

Our Reporters

Related Articles
News

Eight killed in Atlanta-area shooting rampage; suspect arrested

Posted on Author Reporter

  Shootings at two massage parlors in Atlanta and one in the suburbs Tuesday evening left eight people dead, many of them women of Asian descent, authorities said. A 21-year-old man suspected in the shootings was taken into custody in southwest Georgia hours later after a manhunt, police said. The attacks began around 5 p.m., […]
News

Group appoints new caretaker committee, celebrates Archivists Week

Posted on Author Our Reporters

The Society of Nigerian Archivists (SNA) has elected a Caretaker Committee to handle the affairs of the society until a new executive committee is constituted. The Caretaker Committee is headed by an experienced archivist, Mrs Grace Yemisi Oyebo as the Chairman, while the Secretary of the Committee is Mrs Grace Temilolu Ikenna. Other members of […]
News

Insecurity: The Church must speak out and hold govt accountable –Anglican Primate

Posted on Author Musa Pam

The Primate of the Churchof Nigeria(Anglican Communion) andBishopof AbujaDiocese, Archbishop Henry Ndukubah, has said the Church as a body of Christ must continue to speak, engage and hold the government accountable to find lasting solutions to agelong insecurity challenges bedevilling the country. The Christian leader stated this yesterday while delivering a keynote address during an […]

Leave a Reply

%d bloggers like this:
Fake Richard Mille Replica Watches, www.richardmille.to The ceramic upper and lower cases are imported from Taiwan and are processed by ATPT ceramics to form Y-TZP ceramics. After high-tech anti-fingerprint technology, they present a delicate and soft sub-black material. This color quality has remained unchanged for a hundred years. The color and luster are more detailed to achieve the ceramic tone visual pattern electroplating upper and lower shells that are infinitely close to the original products, with anti-reflective coating sapphire glass! The tape uses a soft and delicate Malaysian imported top rubber strap, and the movement is equipped with an imported Seiko NH movement. The buckle of this version is made according to the original size and thinness, making it feel more comfortable and intimate, the highest version on the market Richard Mille Replica