Makinde presents N310bn budget of ‘Sustainable Development’ in Oyo

Oyo State Governor, Seyi Makinde, yesterday presented a budget proposal of N310 billion to the House of Assembly for fiscal year 2023. Tagged: ‘Budget of Sustainable Development,’ the governor boasted that his administration in the last three and half years has moved the state forward from poverty to prosperity. He said the budget was a reflection of steady growth in terms of performance from previous budgets, “which is a sharp movement from accelerated development to sustainable development.”

In the breakdown of the budget, N83 billion was proposed for Internally Generated Revenue (IGR) while capital expenditure stands at N154.3 billion. In the budget, N155 billion was earmarked for recurrent expenditure while N85 billion was budgeted for infrastructural development. Education received N58.2 billion, representing 18.8 per cent of the total budget, while Agriculture got N11.1 billion representing 6.31 per cent of the budget. The sum of N36 billion was earmarked for healthcare. Governor Makinde said the budget figure represented a 100 per cent increase from last year’s budget, due to concessionary loans from the French government on moratorium of 10 years.

Remarking on the budget, Speaker of the House of Assembly, Adebo Ogundoyin, said the budget will be used to solidify and consolidate the develop-ment foundation laid by the governor. He assured that the lawmakers would do their work in ensuring the speedy implementation of the budget. Ogundoyin further explained that the lawmakers will maintain necessary checks on all arms of government, stressing that; “This is the last budget to be presented by our amiable governor ahead of the 2023 general election.”

TRY IT TONIGHT!!! ---

Abuja Civil Servant reveals (FREE) secret Fruits that Increased his Manh0d size, gives Stronger Erections and ends Premature Erection in 7days...

Like this: Like Loading...