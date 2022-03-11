News

…Makinde presents Toyota Land Cruiser SUV to Olubadan-designate

Posted on Author Sola Adeyemo Comment(0)

Few hours to the installation ceremony of the 42nd Olubadan of Ibadanland, Oba Mohood Olalekan Ishola Balogun (Alli Okunmade II), Oyo State Governor, ‘Seyi Makinde, has presented a Toyota Landcruiser SUV car to the High Chief. Ibadan South East Local Government Chairman, Mr Emmanuel Oluwole Alawode, presented the car key to Senator Kola Balogun, (the Olubadan-designate’s younger brother), who received it on behalf of his brother at his Alarere residence in Ibadan. Balogun, whose appointment was approved by the Oyo State governor on February 14th, would be coronated today at the Mapo Hall in the ancient city.E xpected at the event are political heavyweights, business moguls, monarchs, and other dignitaries from all walks of life.

 

Our Reporters

