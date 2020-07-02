Makinde promises Ibadan flood victims palliatives

Flood has rendered homeless scores of the residents of Ibadan, Oyo State and destroyed yet to be estimated property.

The disaster followed the downpour on Tuesday evening.

To ascertain the level of destruction, Governor Seyi Makinde yesterday paid an on-the-spot-assessment visit to the affected communities.

Worst were Iwo Road, Olodo, Onipepeye, Ariyo along Amuloko, among others. Flood overflowed the banks of the rivers and canals around the areas and flowed into houses built on the low land around the bridges. Many cars and stalls were almost submerged by the flood despite that the government recently dredged the streams.

But for divine intervention, a commercial motorcyclist, who dared the rain and flood at Ariyo area of Ibadan, would have been washed away. The flood swept him and his motorcycle, but he clung to a pole which saved his life while his motorcycle was swept away. He was subsequently rescued by people who gathered in the area.

The governor was in company with the officials of the state Ministry of Public Works, Ibadan Urban Flood Management Project, Oyo State Emergency Management Agency (SEMA) during the tour of the affected communities.

Makinde said that he had directed the local government chairmen in the affected areas to write and seek approval for immediate interventions.

He said by the time the government was able to get all the projects under the Ibadan Urban Flood Management Project executed, the issue of flooding in the state would have been dealt with.

The governor promised that the Ministry of Public Works would evaluate property destroyed and provide palliatives to the victims,.

He added: “In the next 18 months, there would be appreciable improvement on flood management in the state.”

