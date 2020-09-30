Makinde rallies support for indigent youths

Oyo State governor, Engr. Seyi Makinde has reiterated his commitment to ensure that youths were given necessary support and empowerment to showcase their talents in the state. Makinde through Secretary to the Oyo State Government, Mrs. Olubamiwo Adeosun said that his administration was determined to elevate indigent youths in the state. She said this on behalf of Makinde at the stakeholders’ Validation meeting on Intermediate Outcome Evaluation Study of the Youth Employment and Social Support Operation (YESSO) in the state.

She said government would conduct more credible Community Based Targeting (CBT) to ensure that the real poorest of the poor in the state were identified and captured. According to her, “this programme has come a long way in building a social register of the poor and vulnerable and equipping youths from poor and vulnerable households with the wherewithal to elevate them from poverty.

“It was in recognition of this that required counterpart fund was released to the Public Workfare Implementation Unit of YESSO at the inception of the administration.” Adeosun was echoed by Commissioner for Budget and Economic Planning, Mr. Adeniyi Farinto who said the governor was deeply interested in the youth development programme, assuring the youths that more vulnerable would be brought into the safety net of the programme.

