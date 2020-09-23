Makinde re-awards Saki, Oyo township roads, expands Energy Ministry

Oyo State government yesterday announced it has reawarded the contract for the construction of Saki Township Road at N4, 796, 000, 000.

The contract was initially awarded at the cost of N8 billion by the immediate past administration of Senator Abiola Ajimobi but the work had been practically abandoned, leading to residents of the historic city and the traditional ruler to make representations to Governor Seyi Makinde for a redemption of the stagnated project.

The governor had during a visit to Saki where he commissioned the Saki Specialist Hospital two weeks ago, terminated the contract due to what he called inconsistencies and underperformance by the contractor, promising that the project would be reawarded within four weeks.

While briefing newsmen shortly after the Oyo State Executive Council meeting at the Government House, Agodi, Ibadan yesterday, Commissioner for Education, Science and Technol-ogy, Olasunkanmi Olaleye, said the contract for the road was re-awarded to Messrs Peculiar Ultimate Concerns Ltd, under the Alternative Project Funding Approach as it would be completed in 12 months. He said:

“Today, the EXCO re-awarded the Saki township road. The contract has been re-awarded to Messrs Peculiar Ultimate Concerns Ltd for the sum of N4,796,000,000, under the Alternative Project Funding Approach. The contract will be completed within twelve months. “As we know, the last administration awarded that contract for over N8 Billion, and above N3 Billion was paid but nothing much has been done on the job.

It has even caused untold hardship to the people of Saki to the extent that the whole town complained that the contract should be re-awarded. “Having examined the issue of the contract critically, the EXCO re-awarded it to another contractor that will complete it within twelve months.”

Also, Attorney-General and Commissioner for Justice, Prof. Oyelowo Oyewo, said that the State Executive Council had approved expansion of the Ministry of Energy to Ministry of Energy and Mineral Resources in order to fulfill the objectives, vision and goals of the government with respect to energy and mineral resources. He said:

“We just finished the 26th EXCO meeting today. Of importance to our ministry is the passage of a bill, which is going to be forwarded to the Oyo State House of Assembly. And that is the bill on Energy and Mineral Resources 2020.

