Makinde re-opens shut Shasha Market

Governor Seyi Makinde of Oyo State yesterday ordered the immediate re-opening of Shasha Market shut on February 14 in the wake of the bloody clash between some Hausa and Yoruba leading to killings.

The governor gave the order at the House of Chiefs, Secretariat, Agodi, Ibadan, during a peace-keeping meeting with the leaders of the two warring communities.

He said: “Considering the economic situation and the peculiarities we have with us, I have heard what you said, and we will immediately reopen the Shasha Market.

They will bring bulldozers to the market today. “When my brother governors visited Seriki Shasha’s palace, while we were walking around, I realised that the people I saw at Seriki’s place and those I met at Baale’s place were not happy because they have been deprived of doing their job.

“If you look at Oyo State, even when the COVID-19 was at its peak, I decided not to shut our markets because I know and also explained to the leadership of the country at the national level that in our state, we have people that the proceeds from what they get today will determine if they will eat tomorrow or not.”

