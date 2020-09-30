Metro & Crime

Makinde reinstates, approves payment of salaries for 41 sacked LAUTECH staff

Posted on Author Sola Adeyemo, Comment(0)

The Oyo State government has directed that the last batch of staff of the Ladoke Akintola University of Technology, (LAUTECH) Ogbomoso, sacked by the last administration of Late Senator Abiola Ajimobi, be reinstated and their salaries of five months paid.
According to a statement issued by the Commissioner for Information, Culture and Tourism, Dr. Wasiu Olatubosun and made available to New Telegraph, the 41 staff were among those affected by the unwholesome sack order issued by the administration of Ajimobi.
The commissioner said that the resolution of the Oyo State government to reabsorb the sacked staff was in tandem with the resolve of the governor to cater for all, no matter their status in the society. He hinted that the reinstatement was to take effect from May, 2020, when their colleagues in LAUTECH who were also affected, had resumed office.
Olatunbosun called on them to show more dedication to their jobs, stressing that the present administration would leave no stone unturned in its pursuit of promoting the welfare of all workers on the State’s payroll.

SHOCKING LIFE STORY!!!

Abuja Man reveals (FREE) secret Fruits that Increased his Manhood size and Lasting Power in 5days…

CLICK HERE TO GET IT!!!

Our Reporters

Related Articles
Metro & Crime

21 killed as IPOB, security agents clash in Enugu

Posted on Author Kenneth Ofoma ENUGU

…victims include policemen, DSS officers   …group sacks police station     More than 21 people were killed yesterday when members of the Indigenous Peoples of Biafra (IPOB) clashed with security agents at Emene in Enugu State. Initial reports put the number of those killed on the sides of IPOB and the security agents at […]
Metro & Crime

Activists protest as hotel strips workers over missing N5,000

Posted on Author Our Correspondants

Human rights activists in Delta State have condemned the alleged stripping of four hotel workers over a missing N5,000. The incident reportedly occurred at a hotel around the Petroleum Training Institute (PTI) junction at Effurun near Warri.   The activists alleged dehumanisation of the workers as they protested in Asaba. The activists carried placards of […]
Metro & Crime

COVID-19: Oyo tackles FG over special funds’ disbursement

Posted on Author Reporter

  Sola Adeyemo, Ibadan The Commissioner for Information, Culture and Tourism in Oyo State, Dr Wasiu Olatubosun, has accused the Federal Government of deliberately neglecting the state in its allocation of special funds and other resources to combat COVID-19. Olatubosun said this Tuesday while receiving an award of excellence on behalf of Governor Seyi Makinde […]

Leave a Reply

%d bloggers like this: