Makinde reinstates, approves payment of salaries for 41 sacked LAUTECH staff

The Oyo State government has directed that the last batch of staff of the Ladoke Akintola University of Technology, (LAUTECH) Ogbomoso, sacked by the last administration of Late Senator Abiola Ajimobi, be reinstated and their salaries of five months paid.

According to a statement issued by the Commissioner for Information, Culture and Tourism, Dr. Wasiu Olatubosun and made available to New Telegraph, the 41 staff were among those affected by the unwholesome sack order issued by the administration of Ajimobi.

The commissioner said that the resolution of the Oyo State government to reabsorb the sacked staff was in tandem with the resolve of the governor to cater for all, no matter their status in the society. He hinted that the reinstatement was to take effect from May, 2020, when their colleagues in LAUTECH who were also affected, had resumed office.

Olatunbosun called on them to show more dedication to their jobs, stressing that the present administration would leave no stone unturned in its pursuit of promoting the welfare of all workers on the State’s payroll.

