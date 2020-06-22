Makinde reopens Churches, Mosques in Oyo amidst rise in COVID-19

M

any churches in Oyo state went agog yesterday after about three months of shutdown as they held their services with many of them complying with the 25 capacity attendance directed by Governor Seyi Makinde as well as hygiene protocols to curtail widespread community transmission of coronavirus.

Oyo State COVID-19 Task Force headed by the governor had on 15th June, 2020 lifted the ban placed on religious gatherings across the state with some conditions attached to the reopening of churches and mosques.

The conditions were that Mosques and Churches must not operate at more than 25% capacity; all worshippers were to compulsorily wear face masks and have their hands washed under running water and get the churches decontaminated after the service, among others.

When New Telegraph went round churches along Iwo Road, Best Way, Bashorun, Monatan, Akobo, Orita Aperin, Amuloko, among others, in Ibadan, the state capital, it was observed that they complied with the state government’s directives in terms of sitting arrangement, use of face masks, temperature test, physical distancing, and hand washing with use of sanitizers.

Churches with capacity to accommodate over 500 worshippers allowed 30 worshippers in each of the sessions held. In smaller churches where they had about 150 worshippers, 20 worshippers were allowed in at each of the sessions while some were placed on time table to attend next Sunday.

In one of the churches, Abundant Life Baptist Church, one of the church officials was stationed at the entrance to check congregants’ temperature with infrared thermometer procured by the church while washing hand tools and sanitizers were also provided.

The Pastor, Dr. Moses Adelodun Ayangbile, was himself tested before he could enter and mount the pulpit of the already decontaminated church auditorium.

In compliance with the government’s directive, Ayangbile made it mandatory that on every pew which would accommodates seven persons, only three persons sat.

The arrangement had even compelled the church to hold two sessions between 8a.m. and 11 a.m.

BACKLINKS

Like this: Like Loading...