Metro & Crime

Makinde replaces Ilaka with Ogunwuyi as CoS

Posted on Author Sola Adeyemo, Ibadan Comment(0)
Following the dissolution of his cabinet last week, the  Oyo State Governor, Engr. ‘Seyi Makinde, Monday named Honourable Segun Ogunwuyi as his new Chief of Staff. He replaces his predecessor, Chief Bisi Ilaka.
A letter signed by the Secretary to the State Government (SSG), Mrs. Olubamiwo Adeosun, confirmed Ogunwuyi’s appointment, noting that it takes immediate effect.
A statement by the Chief Press Secretary to the governor, Mr. Taiwo Adisa, indicated that Ogunwuyi was, in 2019, named Executive Assistant to the Governor on Investment. He was later appointed Director-General of the Oyo State Investment and Public, Private Partnership Agency (OYSIPPPA), following the passage of the law setting up the agency.
As the DG of OYSIPPPA, Ogunwuyi midwifed series of Investment initiatives including the Alternative Project Funding Approach (APFA), which has helped the state in the execution of critical infrastructure projects.
Ogunwuyi, served as a member of the Oyo State House of Assembly between 2011 and 2015. He was, in 2015, elected as the member representing Ogbomoso North/South and Oriire Federal Constituency in the House of Representatives.

 

SHOCKING LIFE STORY!!!

Abuja Man reveals (FREE) secret Fruits that Increased his Manh00d size and Lasting Power in 5days…

CLICK HERE TO GET IT!!!

Our Correspondent Our Reporters
https://newtelegraphng.com

Related Articles
Metro & Crime

#EndSARS: Killed police officers’ families get N160m

Posted on Author Emmanuel Onani

Inspector General of Police (IG) yesterday presented 39 cheques worth N160 million to families of policemen killed during the #EndSARS protests in October 2020. Making the presentation at the Force Headquarters in Abuja, Adamu said the development was meant to assure families of deceased police personnel that the Force would never abandon them in their […]
Metro & Crime

Youths protest, block major highway in Ondo over incessant accidents

Posted on Author Adewale Momoh, Akure

The busy Owo-Ikare highway in the Northern Senatorial district of Ondo State was on Sunday blocked by irate youths protesting the incessant accidents on the route. The youths, who were angered by the continued loss of lives on the road, decried the manner at which avoidable deaths were being recorded on the highway. The Owo-Ikare […]
Metro & Crime

JUST IN: Police surround New Afrika Shrine

Posted on Author Reporter

  Security Operatives have surrounded the New Afrika Shrine. Nigerian musician, Seun Kuti who is also the youngest son of famous afrobeat pioneer Fela Kuti, confirmed this to journalists at a press briefing on Tuesday. It is believed that the move is in response to a proposed plan to launch a pressure group, Movement of […]

Leave a Reply

%d bloggers like this:
Fake Richard Mille Replica Watches, www.richardmille.to The ceramic upper and lower cases are imported from Taiwan and are processed by ATPT ceramics to form Y-TZP ceramics. After high-tech anti-fingerprint technology, they present a delicate and soft sub-black material. This color quality has remained unchanged for a hundred years. The color and luster are more detailed to achieve the ceramic tone visual pattern electroplating upper and lower shells that are infinitely close to the original products, with anti-reflective coating sapphire glass! The tape uses a soft and delicate Malaysian imported top rubber strap, and the movement is equipped with an imported Seiko NH movement. The buckle of this version is made according to the original size and thinness, making it feel more comfortable and intimate, the highest version on the market Richard Mille Replica