Makinde replaces Ilaka with Ogunwuyi as CoS

Following the dissolution of his cabinet last week, the Oyo State Governor, Engr. ‘Seyi Makinde, Monday named Honourable Segun Ogunwuyi as his new Chief of Staff. He replaces his predecessor, Chief Bisi Ilaka.

A letter signed by the Secretary to the State Government (SSG), Mrs. Olubamiwo Adeosun, confirmed Ogunwuyi’s appointment, noting that it takes immediate effect.

A statement by the Chief Press Secretary to the governor, Mr. Taiwo Adisa, indicated that Ogunwuyi was, in 2019, named Executive Assistant to the Governor on Investment. He was later appointed Director-General of the Oyo State Investment and Public, Private Partnership Agency (OYSIPPPA), following the passage of the law setting up the agency.

As the DG of OYSIPPPA, Ogunwuyi midwifed series of Investment initiatives including the Alternative Project Funding Approach (APFA), which has helped the state in the execution of critical infrastructure projects.

Ogunwuyi, served as a member of the Oyo State House of Assembly between 2011 and 2015. He was, in 2015, elected as the member representing Ogbomoso North/South and Oriire Federal Constituency in the House of Representatives.

