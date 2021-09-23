News

Makinde retains five Commissioners, sends 10-man list to Assembly

Posted on Author Sola Adeyemo Comment(0)

Oyo State Governor Seyi Makinde yesterday returned five more Commissioners whose appointments were terminated during his last cabinet reshuffle. Their names were contained in a letter containing 10 Commissioner-nominees he sent to the House of Assembly for consideration and approval.
The five returning former Commissioners are Mr Seun Fakorede, Mr Adeniyi Adebisi, Mr Olasunkanmi Olaleye, Mr Wasiu Olatunbosun and Mr Abdulrahman Abdulrahim. The other Commissioners- designate are Mr Abiodun Oni, Prof Misbau Babatunde, Mr Segun Olayiwola, Dr Bode Ladipo and Alhaja Kafilat Omolabake Olayiwola. There are indications the Assembly will hold a special plenary soon to consider and approve the list. The lawmakers are on recess and exp

<

ol>
ected to resume on October 12. Seven names of returning commissioners earlier submitted by the governor were screened and approved by the House on August 5.

SHOCKING LIFE STORY!!!

Abuja Man reveals (FREE) secret Fruits that Increased his Manh00d size and Lasting Power in 5days…

CLICK HERE TO GET IT!!!

Our Reporters

Related Articles
News

Ondo Election : Group flays Ex Gov Yari, urges Ondo people to be wary

Posted on Author Our Correspondent

  The antecedents of ex-Governor Yari of Zamfra state has become his undoing in Ondo state where political parties are preparing for the state’s gubernatorial election this weakened. Yari’s old penchant for calling up violence in political arenas has thus made Comrade Bello M. Magaji a prominent Arewa Youth leader, to call on the Ondo […]
News

Oyetola approves another N708m for retirees

Posted on Author Lateef Dada

OsunStateGovernor, Adegboyega Oyetola, has approved another N708million for the payment of pension arrearsof retireesinthestate. This, he said would improve welfare of retired civil servants in the state. In a statement by Head of Service, Dr. Festus Olowogboyega Oyebade, N508million of the released sum was approved for the payment of retired civil servants while additional N150million […]
News

Naira in circulation rises to N2.426tn in September –CBN

Posted on Author Our Correspondent

The Naira in circulation rose by N56.44 billion in one month from N2.369 trillion as of the end of August to N2.426 trillion as of the end of September.   Currency in circulation is defined as a currency outside the vaults of the Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN); meaning all legal tender currency in the […]

Leave a Reply

%d bloggers like this:
Fake Richard Mille Replica Watches, www.richardmille.to The ceramic upper and lower cases are imported from Taiwan and are processed by ATPT ceramics to form Y-TZP ceramics. After high-tech anti-fingerprint technology, they present a delicate and soft sub-black material. This color quality has remained unchanged for a hundred years. The color and luster are more detailed to achieve the ceramic tone visual pattern electroplating upper and lower shells that are infinitely close to the original products, with anti-reflective coating sapphire glass! The tape uses a soft and delicate Malaysian imported top rubber strap, and the movement is equipped with an imported Seiko NH movement. The buckle of this version is made according to the original size and thinness, making it feel more comfortable and intimate, the highest version on the market Richard Mille Replica