Makinde retains five Commissioners, sends 10-man list to Assembly

Oyo State Governor Seyi Makinde yesterday returned five more Commissioners whose appointments were terminated during his last cabinet reshuffle. Their names were contained in a letter containing 10 Commissioner-nominees he sent to the House of Assembly for consideration and approval.

The five returning former Commissioners are Mr Seun Fakorede, Mr Adeniyi Adebisi, Mr Olasunkanmi Olaleye, Mr Wasiu Olatunbosun and Mr Abdulrahman Abdulrahim. The other Commissioners- designate are Mr Abiodun Oni, Prof Misbau Babatunde, Mr Segun Olayiwola, Dr Bode Ladipo and Alhaja Kafilat Omolabake Olayiwola. There are indications the Assembly will hold a special plenary soon to consider and approve the list. The lawmakers are on recess and exp

<

ol>

ected to resume on October 12. Seven names of returning commissioners earlier submitted by the governor were screened and approved by the House on August 5.

Like this: Like Loading...