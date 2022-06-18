Makinde seeks support for PDP as Osun lawmaker empowers constituents

Oyo State Governor, Seyi Makinde, has called on residents of Osun State to vote massively for candidates of the opposition Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) in the state in future elections. The governor made the call recently in Ilase-Ijesa, in Oriade Local Government of the state during the empowerment programme of the member representing Osun East Senatorial District, Senator Francis Adenigba Fadahunsi.
