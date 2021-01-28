Makinde sends 200 Amotekun personnel to Oke Ogun

Governor Seyi Makinde yesterday ordered the deployment of 200 personnel of the Oyo State Western Nigeria Security Network, codenamed Amotekun to Ibarapa and Oke Ogun areas. The Chief Press Secretary (CPS) to the governor, Taiwo Adisa, said in a statement that the deployment was to stem the tide of insecurity in the state and the tension between residents and herders living in Ibarapa and Oke Ogun zones. The governor, according to the statement, said the deployment of the Amotekun Corps came on the heels of a meeting with security agencies and stakeholders in the affected areas.

He said: “Following the meeting held with representatives of Igangan, Ibarapaland which was attended by security stakeholders including the recently appointed Commissioner of Police, Oyo State, Mrs. Ngozi Onadeko, our administration has come up with a security strategy for that zone. “We have resolved to redeploy 200 members of the Oyo State Western Nigeria Security Network codenamed Amotekun to kidnapping/ banditry hotspots in the state, especially in the Ibarapa and Oke-Ogun zones. “These operatives will launch missions to rid the forests of criminals.

They will be presenting daily reports of their activities to me in the short run and periodic reports in the long run. “In the next few weeks, we’ll hold town hall meetings and community outreaches, bringing together residents and security agencies to talk about any issues of immediate concern and how they can be resolved through dialogue and more effective community policing.”

