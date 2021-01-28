Metro & Crime

Makinde sends 200 Amotekun personnel to Oke Ogun

Posted on Author Sola Adeyemo Comment(0)

Governor Seyi Makinde yesterday ordered the deployment of 200 personnel of the Oyo State Western Nigeria Security Network, codenamed Amotekun to Ibarapa and Oke Ogun areas. The Chief Press Secretary (CPS) to the governor, Taiwo Adisa, said in a statement that the deployment was to stem the tide of insecurity in the state and the tension between residents and herders living in Ibarapa and Oke Ogun zones. The governor, according to the statement, said the deployment of the Amotekun Corps came on the heels of a meeting with security agencies and stakeholders in the affected areas.

He said: “Following the meeting held with representatives of Igangan, Ibarapaland which was attended by security stakeholders including the recently appointed Commissioner of Police, Oyo State, Mrs. Ngozi Onadeko, our administration has come up with a security strategy for that zone. “We have resolved to redeploy 200 members of the Oyo State Western Nigeria Security Network codenamed Amotekun to kidnapping/ banditry hotspots in the state, especially in the Ibarapa and Oke-Ogun zones. “These operatives will launch missions to rid the forests of criminals.

They will be presenting daily reports of their activities to me in the short run and periodic reports in the long run. “In the next few weeks, we’ll hold town hall meetings and community outreaches, bringing together residents and security agencies to talk about any issues of immediate concern and how they can be resolved through dialogue and more effective community policing.”

SHOCKING LIFE STORY!!!

Abuja Man reveals (FREE) secret Fruits that Increased his Manh00d size and Lasting Power in 5days…

CLICK HERE TO GET IT!!!

Our Reporters

Related Articles
Metro & Crime

Man who raped 7-year-old girl says he did it only twice

Posted on Author Our Reporters

An Okpoko based trader, near Onitsha, Anambra State, simply identified as Ejike, last Saturday in his shop, raped a seven year old girl, (names withheld) who was sent on an errand by her mother. Father of the girl, Mr Uka Kalu Agwu, said that, “on the fateful day being Saturday, at about 9pm, my daughter […]
Metro & Crime

Harry Akande for burial Dec. 22

Posted on Author Sola Adeyemo,

Ibadan-born billionaire, Chief Harry Akande will be laid to rest on December 22 according to his son, Olumide Akande. The business mogul, former presidential aspirant and Agba Oye of Ibadanland died on Saturday December 5, 2020 at the age of 77. According to the statement issued Thursday by the deceased’s son, there will be commendation […]
Metro & Crime

Benue: DPO escapes death trying to arrest hoodlums selling looted items from Otukpo market

Posted on Author Cephas Iorhemen, Makurdi

The Division Police Officer (DPO) of Otukpo Local Government Area of Benue State, Yahaya Pawa Tuesday escaped death by the whiskers when some armed criminals opened fire on him at Otukpo-Icho, a suburb of Otukpo area of Benue State. The DPO, a Superintendent of Police, was shot in the arm when he led his team […]

Leave a Reply

%d bloggers like this:
Fake Richard Mille Replica Watches, www.richardmille.to The ceramic upper and lower cases are imported from Taiwan and are processed by ATPT ceramics to form Y-TZP ceramics. After high-tech anti-fingerprint technology, they present a delicate and soft sub-black material. This color quality has remained unchanged for a hundred years. The color and luster are more detailed to achieve the ceramic tone visual pattern electroplating upper and lower shells that are infinitely close to the original products, with anti-reflective coating sapphire glass! The tape uses a soft and delicate Malaysian imported top rubber strap, and the movement is equipped with an imported Seiko NH movement. The buckle of this version is made according to the original size and thinness, making it feel more comfortable and intimate, the highest version on the market Richard Mille Replica