News

Makinde slashes LAUTECH tuition fee by 25%

Posted on Author Sola Adeyemo Comment(0)

Oyo State Governor, Engr. Seyi Makinde, yesterday announced a 25 per cent reduction of the tuition fees of Ladoke Akintola University of Technology (LAUTECH), Ogbomoso. The governor made the promise while paying a thank you visit to the students of the institution, who he had during his electioneering campaign, promised to lift academically and in the area of welfare.

The governor promised that the reduction would cut across the board, adding that he was still making such move despite the fact that LAUTECH fee was still the lowest in the entire South-West. The governor said he had fulfilled his electioneering campaign, having fixed the Under G road and actualised the sole ownership of LAUTECH for Oyo State.

He said: “Let me tell you, the LAUTECH fee is still the lowest in the entire South- West. Having said that; I will reduce your fee across the board; whether indigenes or non-indigenes, even new students will benefit from the gesture. There will be a reduction of 25 per cent across the board,” he said.

SHOCKING LIFE STORY!!!

Abuja Man reveals (FREE) secret Fruits that Increased his Manh00d size and Lasting Power in 5days…

CLICK HERE TO GET IT!!!

Our Reporters

Related Articles
News

CBN: Harnessing private sector expertise to boost agric

Posted on Author Our Correspondent

    The Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN)’s release of guidelines for the private sector-led Accelerated Agriculture Development Scheme (P-AADS), last week, is an indication that the apex bank is willing to pull out all the stops to ensure that the country significantly increases its agricultural productivity, writes TONY CHUKWUNYEM     At a meeting […]
News

Pelosi calls Trump, GOP lawmakers ‘domestic enemies,’ ‘enemies of the state’

Posted on Author Reporter

  House Speaker Nancy Pelosi, D-Calif., escalated her attacks toward President Trump and GOP lawmakers Monday, describing them as “domestic enemies” over their opposition to universal mail-in voting. During an interview on “MSNBC Live” with anchor Ayman Mohyeldin, Pelosi slammed Trump’s repeated rhetoric opposing mail-in voting and accused him of “scaring” potential voters and welcoming Russian interference in the upcoming […]
News

AfCFTA: Nigeria Customs demands list of duty charges from NAC

Posted on Author Abdulwahab Isa

The Nigeria Customs Service (NCS) has demanded from the National Action Committee (NAC) a list of duties and charges waived for liberalised goods under the African Continental Free Trade Agreement (AfCFTA). The Service, one of the key implementers of AfCTA, said the duty list would serve as a guide for the smooth operations of AfCFTA, […]

Leave a Reply

%d bloggers like this:
Fake Richard Mille Replica Watches, www.richardmille.to The ceramic upper and lower cases are imported from Taiwan and are processed by ATPT ceramics to form Y-TZP ceramics. After high-tech anti-fingerprint technology, they present a delicate and soft sub-black material. This color quality has remained unchanged for a hundred years. The color and luster are more detailed to achieve the ceramic tone visual pattern electroplating upper and lower shells that are infinitely close to the original products, with anti-reflective coating sapphire glass! The tape uses a soft and delicate Malaysian imported top rubber strap, and the movement is equipped with an imported Seiko NH movement. The buckle of this version is made according to the original size and thinness, making it feel more comfortable and intimate, the highest version on the market Richard Mille Replica