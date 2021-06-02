Makinde slashes LAUTECH tuition fee by 25%

Oyo State Governor, Engr. Seyi Makinde, yesterday announced a 25 per cent reduction of the tuition fees of Ladoke Akintola University of Technology (LAUTECH), Ogbomoso. The governor made the promise while paying a thank you visit to the students of the institution, who he had during his electioneering campaign, promised to lift academically and in the area of welfare.

The governor promised that the reduction would cut across the board, adding that he was still making such move despite the fact that LAUTECH fee was still the lowest in the entire South-West. The governor said he had fulfilled his electioneering campaign, having fixed the Under G road and actualised the sole ownership of LAUTECH for Oyo State.

He said: “Let me tell you, the LAUTECH fee is still the lowest in the entire South- West. Having said that; I will reduce your fee across the board; whether indigenes or non-indigenes, even new students will benefit from the gesture. There will be a reduction of 25 per cent across the board,” he said.

