Makinde, Speaker, Primate Ola-Makinde, PDP, Onpetu, others mourn

The Oyo State Governor, Engr. Seyi Makinde, yesterday received the news of the death of a former governor in the state, Otunba Adebayo Alao-Akala, with shock as he halted an inter-denominational prayers he was engaged in to observe a minute silence for the departed. As a mark of respect for his senior colleague, Makinde declined to deliver his speech when the sad news was broken to him as he later asked all workers, political appointees and religious leaders at the event to stand up and observe a minute of silence.

In his condolence speech on the occasion, the governor said: “I join the good people of Oyo State to mourn the passing of a former governor of our dear state, Otunba Christopher Alao- Akala, whose sad event took place today. May his soul rest in peace and may God grant his family the fortitude to bear this great loss. “I have directed that flags fly at half-mast in honour of the former governor, our brother, friend and illustrious son of Oyo State. His Excellency will be remembered for his contributions to the development of Oyo State as governor, especially for taking infrastructural development to other zones of the state outside Ibadan,” Makinde said.

The Oyo state chapter of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) has also described the death of Adebayo Alao- Akala as a great loss to the entire state. In a statement issued by its state factional Chairman, Michael Okunlade, who was a member of the Oyo State House of Assembly during Alao-Akala’s administration as governor, the party received the news ‘as a rude shock.’ According to the state-ment, the party condoled with his immediate family, the entire people of Ogbomosoland and the All Progressives Congress in the state. The statement read in part; “We received the news of the death of a former Governor Alao-Akala of our dear state with a rude shock. Akala was a great leader.

He made many politicians in the state. He positively impacted the lives of our people. He died at a time when all politicians in Oyo State regardless of their political parties needed his wealth of experience. “We condole with his immediate family, the good people of Ogbomoso land and the entire APC family in the state. News of his death was shocking, because we were together in Abuja on Saturday. He was full of life. May God grant him eternal rest.” Also, the Primate of the MethodistChurchof Nigeria in Ibadan, Bishop Emeritus Sunday Ola-Makinde, who was at the Bodija, Ibadan, residence of Alao-Akala also expressed shock over the demise of the former governor, recalling how he spoke with Akala on phone on Tuesday and got a call yesterday that he was dead. He described Akala as a good man who served the state passionately with all his strengthandprayedfortherepose of his soul amidst tears. He however urged everyone to prepare for a day like this asthisisalessontoeverybody. Similarly, in his condolence speech titled; “Oyo has lost another great politician,” the Speaker, Oyo State House of Assembly, Hon. Adebo Ogundoyin, said the state has lost another great politician, adding that; “Thedeath of the former governor is another unfortunate and devastating incident in the state”. Noting that Ogbomosoland has again lost a great son, Ogundoyin said: “It is with sadness that I learned of the death of Chief Adebayo Alao-Akala. This is coming exactly four weeks after the passing of the paramount ruler of Ogbomosoland, Oba Jimoh Oyewumi Ajagungbade.

