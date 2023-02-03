Metro & Crime

Makinde suspends re-election campaign as naira, fuel scarcity protest rocks Ibadan

Posted on Author Sola Adeyemo, Ibadan Comment(0)

Governor Seyi Makinde of Oyo State has suspended his re-election campaign following a protest in Ibadan over the lingering naira and fuel scarcity crises.
The governor’s campaign trail had visited some parts of Oyo State. He, however, said during the flag-off of the Omi-Adio-Ido Road yesterday that the suspension was in solidarity with the people over anti-people economy policies of the All Progressives Congress (APC)-led Federal Government.
A statement by the Commissioner for Information, Culture and Tourism, Dr. Wasiu Olatubosun confirmed this, saying that Governor Makinde noted that the suffering of his people was too much, and that he was elected to protect their interests and well being.
Dr. Olatubosun said, Governor Makinde, who flagged-off the Omi Adio-Ido Road in an emotion- laden voice, directed leaders of the party in Oyo State to suspend campaigns.
“As a mark of honour to citizens and residents of Oyo State, the Governor of Oyo State, Engr. Seyi Makinde has directed that all campaign activities of the party at all levels be suspended until further notice,” the statement read.
Following the unbearable agony of scarcity of naira notes and petroleum products that has lingered for weeks, some irate youths and bank customers yesterday staged protest in the Oyo State capital burning tyres, destroying banking activities and attacking security officers in the process.
The protesters disrupted the peace of Iwo Road, Agpdi Gate, Monatan, Agodi Government Secretariat, Idi Ape among others many of them could not get money to withdraw from the banks and their ATMs in spite of the CBN directive that cash should be made available to customers.
The demonstrators, who were mainly youths, said the scarcity has inflicted unbearable hardship on citizens, calling on authorities to find a lasting solution to the problem as soon as possible.
In the course of the protest, some angry youths injured a Police Inspector at the Government Secretariat when they broke into the government office to register their grievance.

 

TRY IT TONIGHT!!! ---

 

Abuja Civil Servant reveals (FREE) secret Fruits that Increased his Manh0d size, gives Stronger Erections and ends Premature Erection in 7days...

   

CLICK HERE FOR FULL DETAILS.

 

Our Reporters

Related Articles
Metro & Crime

JUSUN strike: NBA Ikeja branch begins protest, storms Sanwo-Olu’s office

Posted on Author John Chikezie

  As a show of its solidarity to the ongoing strike action by the Judiciary Staff Union of Nigeria (JUSUN), Nigerian lawyers under the auspices of the Nigerian Bar Association (NBA), has commenced a  nationwide protest to demand for the financial autonomy and independence of the judiciary.   The protest was sequel to the directives issued by the […]
Metro & Crime

Plateau traditional ruler regains freedom after spending 6 days with abductors

Posted on Author Reporter

  Musa Pam, Jos The paramount ruler of Gindiri, the Sum Pyem in Mangu Local Government Area of Plateau State, His Royal Highness  Charles Mato Dakat has regained his freedom from his  abductors. Spokesman of the ‘Operation Safe Haven’, Major Ishaku Takwa, who confirmed the release of the Sum Pyem on Friday morning in Jos, […]
Metro & Crime

Fr. Achi: Over 500 priests storm Minna for final burial

Posted on Author Daniel Atori, Minna

… Bishop task govt to guarantee worshippers’ security Over 500 Catholic Priests from within and outside Nigeria thronged the St Michael’s Catholic Cathedral Church, Minna in Niger State to bid farewell to the late Very Rev Fr. Isaac Azekpili Achi in an overcrowded final funeral rites. The service, which started 10am on Friday, had families, […]

Leave a Reply

%d bloggers like this:
Fake Richard Mille Replica Watches, www.richardmille.to The ceramic upper and lower cases are imported from Taiwan and are processed by ATPT ceramics to form Y-TZP ceramics. After high-tech anti-fingerprint technology, they present a delicate and soft sub-black material. This color quality has remained unchanged for a hundred years. The color and luster are more detailed to achieve the ceramic tone visual pattern electroplating upper and lower shells that are infinitely close to the original products, with anti-reflective coating sapphire glass! The tape uses a soft and delicate Malaysian imported top rubber strap, and the movement is equipped with an imported Seiko NH movement. The buckle of this version is made according to the original size and thinness, making it feel more comfortable and intimate, the highest version on the market Richard Mille Replica