Makinde suspends re-election campaign as naira, fuel scarcity protest rocks Ibadan

Governor Seyi Makinde of Oyo State has suspended his re-election campaign following a protest in Ibadan over the lingering naira and fuel scarcity crises.

The governor’s campaign trail had visited some parts of Oyo State. He, however, said during the flag-off of the Omi-Adio-Ido Road yesterday that the suspension was in solidarity with the people over anti-people economy policies of the All Progressives Congress (APC)-led Federal Government.

A statement by the Commissioner for Information, Culture and Tourism, Dr. Wasiu Olatubosun confirmed this, saying that Governor Makinde noted that the suffering of his people was too much, and that he was elected to protect their interests and well being.

Dr. Olatubosun said, Governor Makinde, who flagged-off the Omi Adio-Ido Road in an emotion- laden voice, directed leaders of the party in Oyo State to suspend campaigns.

“As a mark of honour to citizens and residents of Oyo State, the Governor of Oyo State, Engr. Seyi Makinde has directed that all campaign activities of the party at all levels be suspended until further notice,” the statement read.

Following the unbearable agony of scarcity of naira notes and petroleum products that has lingered for weeks, some irate youths and bank customers yesterday staged protest in the Oyo State capital burning tyres, destroying banking activities and attacking security officers in the process.

The protesters disrupted the peace of Iwo Road, Agpdi Gate, Monatan, Agodi Government Secretariat, Idi Ape among others many of them could not get money to withdraw from the banks and their ATMs in spite of the CBN directive that cash should be made available to customers.

The demonstrators, who were mainly youths, said the scarcity has inflicted unbearable hardship on citizens, calling on authorities to find a lasting solution to the problem as soon as possible.

In the course of the protest, some angry youths injured a Police Inspector at the Government Secretariat when they broke into the government office to register their grievance.

