Makinde swears in 10 Commissioners, President of Customary Court

Sola Adeyemo, Ibadan

Governor Seyi Makinde of Oyo State Monday inaugurated the five re-appointed and five newly-appointed Commissioners for the state.

The swearing-in ceremony was held at the House of Executive Chamber of Oyo State, Governor’s Office, Agodi, Ibadan, where Justice Moshood Abass was also sworn in as President of the Customary Court of Appeal.

The re-appointed commissioners are: Engr. Oluwaseun Temidayo Fakorede, Mr. Adeniyi Adebisi, Barr. Olasunkanmi Aremu Olaleye, Dr. Wasiu Olatubosun and Barr. Rahman Abiodun Abdul-Raheem.

The newly-appointed commissioners are: Mr. Abiodun Oni, Prof. Musibau Adetunji Babatunde, Mr. Olusegun Emmanuel Olayiwola, Dr. Taiwo Olabode Ladipo, and Alhaja Kafilat Omolabake Olayiwola.

It will be recalled that the 10 commissioner-nominees were recently screened and cleared by the Oyo State House of Assembly.

Justice Moshood Abass, who was sworn in as the new President of the Customary Court of Appeal replaced Justice Aderonke Aderemi who has retired from active service.

