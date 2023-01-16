News

Makinde swears in Justice Iyabo Yerima as Oyo Acting Chief Judge

Posted on

Following the retirement last Friday of Justice Munta Abimbola as Chief Judge of Oyo State, Governor Seyi Makinde Monday swore in the next most senior Judge, Justice Iyabo Yetima as the Acting Chief Judge for the state.
Abimbola bowed out gleefully having attained the mandatory retirement age of 65, and having served as Chief Judge of Oyo State for nine years.
In order not to allow for vacuum, Governor Makinde in swearing in the daughter of late Meredith Adisa Akinloye of the old National Party of Nigeria (NPN), assured that his administration would continue to work in harmony with other arms of government to produce a system of governance the people of the state would be proud of.
He pledged to always guarantee a system that works in Oyo State in collaboration with other arms of government, noting  that the appointment of the Chief Judge in acting capacity, was to prevent vacuum in the system before the National Judicial Council (NJC) would conclude its processes of recommendation for a substantive Chief Judge. The governor expressed confidence in the competence and ability of the acting Chief Judge.

 

