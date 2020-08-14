News

Makinde swears in new commissioner

Posted on Author Our Reporters Comment(0)

Oyo State Governor, Engineer Seyi Makinde yesterday sworn in new Commissioner for Environment and Natural Resources, Barrister Lateef Idowu Oyeleke, declaring that his administration would be fair to all geopolitical zones. Oyelekewasconfirmed by the State House of Assembly as a replacement for Hon. Kehinde Ayoola, who diedin May after a brief illness. Makinde, while speaking at the Government House, Agodi, Ibadan, venue of the swearing in, said that Oyeleke was chosen on merit as criticism by some elements from the commissioner’s geopolitical zone were off the mark.

The governor, however, charged the new commissioner to be ready to render accounts, saying like other members of the Oyo State Executive Council, he would be called to account because the administration was being run on the policy of openness and accountability.

Makinde said: “You are welcome on board; welcome to the Executive Council of Oyo State. Well, it seems to me that the Executive Council of Oyo State is dominated by lawyers. We have another legal mind coming on board. What that means, to me, is that our EXCO meetings would even get more heated. Yourappointmentisbasedon merit. “We want you to see your assignment as covering the entirestate. Itisnotanassignmentthatshould benefitonly the geopolitical zone where you come from. This is an Oyo State assignment, which is a difficult one because we are launching new waste management architecture as there has been a lot of sleepless nights. We have been together over the years and we know your capacity.

SHOCKING LIFE STORY!!!

Abuja Man reveals (FREE) secret Fruits that Increased his Manhood size and Lasting Power in 5days…

CLICK HERE TO GET IT!!!

Our Reporters

Related Articles
News

Twitter removes image tweet by Trump over NYT copyright complaint

Posted on Author Reporter

  Twitter Inc has taken down an image tweeted by the U.S. President Donald Trump from its platform, after receiving a copyright complaint from the New York Times. The original tweet by Trump issued on June 30, showed a meme that read “In reality they’re not after me they’re after you I’m just in the […]
News

Kalu consoles with Abdulrasaq family over death of patriarch

Posted on Author Our Correspondants

Former Abia State Governor and Chief Whip of the Senate, Senator Orji Kalu has commiserated with the government and people of Kwara State over the demise of the first lawyer from the Northern part of Nigeria, Alhaji Abdulganiyu Abdulrasaq.   Acknowledging the selfless and patriotic qualities of the deceased, Kalu urged the Abdulrasaq family to […]
News

A’Ibom: Community kicks against joint constituency seat in state Assembly

Posted on Author Our Reporters

Eastern Obolo Local Government Area of Akwa Ibom State has kicked against what it described as a joint constituency seat in the state House of Assembly, saying the council deserves a single constituency seat. This was as the council noted that the joint ticket with Ikot Abasi Local Government Area had not in any way […]

Leave a Reply

%d bloggers like this: