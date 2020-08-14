Makinde swears in new commissioner

Oyo State Governor, Engineer Seyi Makinde yesterday sworn in new Commissioner for Environment and Natural Resources, Barrister Lateef Idowu Oyeleke, declaring that his administration would be fair to all geopolitical zones. Oyelekewasconfirmed by the State House of Assembly as a replacement for Hon. Kehinde Ayoola, who diedin May after a brief illness. Makinde, while speaking at the Government House, Agodi, Ibadan, venue of the swearing in, said that Oyeleke was chosen on merit as criticism by some elements from the commissioner’s geopolitical zone were off the mark.

The governor, however, charged the new commissioner to be ready to render accounts, saying like other members of the Oyo State Executive Council, he would be called to account because the administration was being run on the policy of openness and accountability.

Makinde said: “You are welcome on board; welcome to the Executive Council of Oyo State. Well, it seems to me that the Executive Council of Oyo State is dominated by lawyers. We have another legal mind coming on board. What that means, to me, is that our EXCO meetings would even get more heated. Yourappointmentisbasedon merit. “We want you to see your assignment as covering the entirestate. Itisnotanassignmentthatshould benefitonly the geopolitical zone where you come from. This is an Oyo State assignment, which is a difficult one because we are launching new waste management architecture as there has been a lot of sleepless nights. We have been together over the years and we know your capacity.

