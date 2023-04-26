News

Makinde Swears In Yerima as Substantive CJ

Oyo State Governor, ‘Seyi Makinde, has sworn-in Justice Iyabo Yerima as the substantive Chief Judge of the state. The governor, who performed the swearing-in at the Executive Chamber of the Governor’s Office, in Ibadan, said his administration would continue to support the judiciary by prioritising the welfare of its members.

A statement by the Chief Press Secretary to the governor, Mr. Taiwo Adisa, indicated that Makinde further explained that his administration will give Justice Yerima the support needed to carry out her duties diligently.

It will be recalled that Justice Yerima was confirmed as acting Chief Judge by the Oyo State by the State’s House of Assembly on April 12, 2023, following the retirement of the immediate past Chief Judge, Justice Muntar Abimbola.

Makinde indicated that his administration will soon complete the rehabilitation of the High Court complex at Ring Road, Ibadan and the Magistrate Court at Iyaganku. The governor, who charged Justice Yerima and other judges to discharge their responsibilities as judicial officers without giving in to hindrance from any quarters, said that the judiciary must justify the sacred trust reposed in it by the people of the state.

While congratulating the new Chief Judge on his appointment, Makinde described her as a judge who had always demonstrated hardwork, urging her to use her wealth of experience to uplift the Oyo State Judiciary.

He said: “Few months ago, we gathered here to swear in Justice Iyabo Yerima as the Acting Chief Judge of Oyo State. While on the campaign trail, I remember expressing confidence that we would work together, and here we are today.”

