Makinde To Contestants: New Soun’ll be announced soon if you withdraw all court cases

Governor Seyi Makinde of Oyo State yesterday disclosed that the next Soun of Ogbomoso will be installed once the contestants withdraw all pending cases in court and allow due process to be followed. The governor said this in Ogbomoso Town during the Consultative Forum of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), against the agitation of many Ogbomoso people over the delay in approving the next Soun of Ogbomoso following the demise of Oba Jimoh Oyewumi Ajagungbade on December 12, 2021. He was aged 95. He said: “All those who instituted cases in court should go and withdraw them. “Once they are withdrawn and due process must be followed, the next Soun will be announced. “Thereafter, the successor to the throne will be announced without further delay.”

