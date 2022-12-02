News

Makinde To Contestants: New Soun’ll be announced soon if you withdraw all court cases

Posted on Author Sola Adeyemo Comment(0)

Governor Seyi Makinde of Oyo State yesterday disclosed that the next Soun of Ogbomoso will be installed once the contestants withdraw all pending cases in court and allow due process to be followed. The governor said this in Ogbomoso Town during the Consultative Forum of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), against the agitation of many Ogbomoso people over the delay in approving the next Soun of Ogbomoso following the demise of Oba Jimoh Oyewumi Ajagungbade on December 12, 2021. He was aged 95. He said: “All those who instituted cases in court should go and withdraw them. “Once they are withdrawn and due process must be followed, the next Soun will be announced. “Thereafter, the successor to the throne will be announced without further delay.”

 

TRY IT TONIGHT!!! ---

 

Abuja Civil Servant reveals (FREE) secret Fruits that Increased his Manh0d size, gives Stronger Erections and ends Premature Erection in 7days...

   

CLICK HERE FOR FULL DETAILS.

 

Our Reporters

Related Articles
News

Court sacks Ebonyi LG chairmen 5 days to inauguration

Posted on Author Uchenna Inya

A Federal High Court in Abakaliki, Ebonyi State, yesterday nullified the local government and councillorship election conducted in July this year for non-compliance with the provisions of Electoral Act, 2022. The court also nullified the election for also making the laws under which it was conducted, secret. The state electoral body, EBSIEC, conducted a council […]
News

International aid reaches flood-ravaged Pakistan

Posted on Author Reporter

  International aid was reaching Pakistan on Monday, as the military and volunteers desperately tried to evacuate many thousands stranded by widespread flooding driven by “monster monsoons” that have claimed more than 1,000 lives this summer. Cargo planes from Turkey and the United Arab Emirates began the international rush to assist the impoverished nation, landing […]
News

Abia CP calls for synergy with corporate organisations

Posted on Author Igbeaku Orji UMUAHIA

  The Abia State Commissioner of Police, Mr. Mustapha Mohammed Bala, has described corporate organisations as partners in security of lives and property. This is even as he called for greater synergy with corporate bodies for crime fighting. The CP, while receiving a patrol van donated by the Nigerian Breweries (NB) Aba, yesterday at the […]

Leave a Reply

%d bloggers like this:
Fake Richard Mille Replica Watches, www.richardmille.to The ceramic upper and lower cases are imported from Taiwan and are processed by ATPT ceramics to form Y-TZP ceramics. After high-tech anti-fingerprint technology, they present a delicate and soft sub-black material. This color quality has remained unchanged for a hundred years. The color and luster are more detailed to achieve the ceramic tone visual pattern electroplating upper and lower shells that are infinitely close to the original products, with anti-reflective coating sapphire glass! The tape uses a soft and delicate Malaysian imported top rubber strap, and the movement is equipped with an imported Seiko NH movement. The buckle of this version is made according to the original size and thinness, making it feel more comfortable and intimate, the highest version on the market Richard Mille Replica