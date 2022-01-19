Makinde to formally announce Balogun as Olubadan soon

Oyo State Governor Seyi Makinde is set to clear the Otun Olubadan, High Chief Lekan Balogun, to become the 42nd Olubadan of Ibadanland. This became apparent yesterday when the High Chiefs, who filed an appeal against the consenting judgment nullifying their being crowned as Obas by the late ex-Governor Abiola Ajimobi, agreed after a meeting at Oja’ba Palace to be in court on February 1 to withdraw the suit. Otun-Balogun of Ibadanland, High Chief Tajudeen Ajibola, who spoke with New Telegraph after the closeddoor meeting, which lasted about two hours, said they had agreed with the governor to withdraw the suit. He said the process of withdrawing the case had commenced, stressing that due process would be followed. He said: “The case was adjourned till the February 1, and whatever happens, we would have to get to the court before the withdrawal can take place.”

