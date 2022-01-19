Makinde to formally announce Balogun as Olubadan soon

Oyo State Governor Seyi Makinde is set to clear the Otun Olubadan, High Chief Lekan Balogun, to become the 42nd Olubadan of Ibadanland. This became apparent yesterday when the High Chiefs, who filed an appeal against the consenting judgment nullifying their being crowned as Obas by the late ex-Governor Abiola Ajimobi, agreed after a meeting at Oja’ba Palace to be in court on February 1 to withdraw the suit. Otun-Balogun of Ibadanland, High Chief Tajudeen Ajibola, who spoke with New Telegraph after the closeddoor meeting, which lasted about two hours, said they had agreed with the governor to withdraw the suit. He said the process of withdrawing the case had commenced, stressing that due process would be followed. He said: “The case was adjourned till the February 1, and whatever happens, we would have to get to the court before the withdrawal can take place.”
Related Articles
Abaribe to Buhari: Stop making excuses for failure
President Muhammadu Buhari has been charged to face governance and stop making excuses at every turn, especially his penchant at making references to 2015 as reasons why he fails to perform and deliver on critical constitutional responsibilities. Senate Minority Leader, Sen. Enyinnaya Abribe gave the charge while reacting to the President’s nationwide broadcast on New […]
Share this:
- Click to share on Telegram (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on WhatsApp (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on LinkedIn (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Tumblr (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Skype (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Pinterest (Opens in new window)
- Click to print (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Reddit (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Pocket (Opens in new window)
‘We’ll resist attempt to keep Anambra’s election materials in Imo’
The All Progressives Grand Alliance (APGA) yesterday said it will resist the decision of the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) to use its office in Owerri, the Imo State capital, for the storage of non-sensitive materials meant for the November 6 governorship election in Anambra State. INEC, through its National Chairman, Mahmood Yakubu, had announced […]
Share this:
- Click to share on Telegram (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on WhatsApp (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on LinkedIn (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Tumblr (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Skype (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Pinterest (Opens in new window)
- Click to print (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Reddit (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Pocket (Opens in new window)
Jonathan mourns Mrs. Aguiyi-Ironsi
Former President Dr. Goodluck Jonathan has expressed sadness over the death of Chief Mrs. Victoria Aguiyi-Ironsi, wife of first military Head of State, General J. T. Aguiyi-Ironsi. In a condolence message on behalf of his wife Dame Patience Jonathan and other members of his family to the Aguiyi-Ironsi family and the Government and people […]
Share this:
- Click to share on Telegram (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on WhatsApp (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on LinkedIn (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Tumblr (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Skype (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Pinterest (Opens in new window)
- Click to print (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Reddit (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Pocket (Opens in new window)