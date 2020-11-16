Law

Makinde to inaugurate Anti-Corruption Agency

Governor Seyi Makinde of Oyo state has assured residents that the state Anti-Corruption Agency constituted to ensure accountability in Ministries, Department and Agencies (MDAs) would be inaugurated in this week.

 

Makinde stated this while playing host to 56th President of the Institute of Chartered Accountants of Nigeria (ICAN), Dame Onome at the Governor’s Office, Secretariat, Ibadan at the weekend.

 

News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) quoted the governor as telling his guests that probity, accountability and transparency would continue to remain the hallmark of his administration as the state would continue to collaborate with ICAN to ensure accountability and transparency in the state’s financial dealings and engender good governance.

 

However, Makinde assured his guests that he would continue to leverage on the relationship with ICAN towards entrenching fiscal discipline and transparency in the management of public funds, stressing that his administration would continue to support civil servants with regular training both within and outside the country.

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Earlier, the ICAN President said the visit was to appreciate Makinde for supporting the Ibadan District Society of ICAN since he assumed office as governor.

 

She commended the governor for achieving different milestones in infra-structure development and setting a new pace by putting up Infectious Disease Research and Treatment Centres when other states were erecting temporary isolation centres, in response to the COVID-19 pandemic.

 

Onome also lauded the governor for employing chartered accountants in the service of the state, as well as appointing ICAN members into political offices citing as examples the Commissioner for Finance, Mr. Akinola Ojo, FCA and the Accountant-General of the state, Alhaji Garfa Bello, FCA, among others.

