Makinde to Oyo people: We‘ll insist on fairness, equity for all religions

Oyo State governor, Engineer Seyi Makinde, on Saturday, insisted that he would always ensure fairness and equity among all religions and the people of the state.

Governor Makinde, who was speaking at the 8th Day Firdau of the late Engineer Lere Adigun, an accomplished leader in the state, said that he will always be fair, without denying anyone his due.

According to him, there will be no space for religious bias or sentiments in his administration. A statement by the Chief Press Secretary to Governor Makinde, Mr. Taiwo Adisa, quoted the governor as saying that the late Engineer Lere Adigun, who became his father and confidant in the course of their relationship, left a huge gap in his life, which he said will be difficult to fill.

The event, held within the premises of the deceased’s Oluyole Estate, Ibadan residence, had dignitaries from the state and government functionaries in attendance

Like this: Like Loading...