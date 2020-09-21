News

Makinde to rebrand Agbowo Shopping Complex

Governor of Oyo State, Engineer Seyi Makinde, will kickstart a process that would bring about a new-look Agbowo Shopping Complex, Ibadan this week, Director-General of Oyo State Investment and Public, Private Partnership Agency (OYSIPPPA), Hon. Segun Ogunwuyi has said.

 

Ogunwuyi said that his agency had concluded plans to hand over imposing but moribund Agbowo Shopping Complex, opposite the University of Ibadan main gate to a concessioner, who had met the conditions for a positive turn-around of the complex.

 

Besides, Ogunwuyi said that work was progressing on the Ibadan Dry Port, a tripartite investment opportunity involving the Nigerian Shippers’ Council on behalf of the Federal Government, the government of Oyo State and a private investor.

 

He said: “The second one is the Agbowo Shopping Complex, we have been on that and I am happy to say that by this week, the governor will be handing over the asset to an investor on a concession basis, these are two critical assets of the state that we have been able to concession since we came on board.

 

“We have touched on basically all aspects of our mandate; we are primarily in charge of concessioning government assets and we have done four major concessioning.

 

Let me mention two that will be well known to people, we have concessioned the asphalt and quarry plant that we have in Ijaiye, that’s somewhere around Moniya, a private investor is running it profitably and the government of Oyo State gets a percentage of the revenue when sales are made because it is a concession, Oyo State did not put one naira into the project (Asphalt Plant), it costs government nothing.

