News

Makinde urges FG to site gemstone market in Oyo

Posted on Author Our Correspondants Comment(0)

Governor Seyi Makinde of Oyo State has called on the Federal Government to site the hub of the nation’s gemstone market in the state in order to boost the mining industry in Nigeria.

The governor, who stated this while receiving the Minister of Mines and Steel Development, Arch. Olamilekan Adegbite, at the Government House, Agodi Ibadan, also sought for the support of the Federal Government to curb the activities of illegal miners.

 

A statement by the Chief Press Secretary to the governor, Mr. Taiwo Adisa, indicated that the governor added that in line with his promise to build infrastructure that targets the economic expansion agenda of the administration, a number of projects are being put up to support the mining industry.

SHOCKING LIFE STORY!!!

Abuja Man reveals (FREE) secret Fruits that Increased his Manhood size and Lasting Power in 5days…

CLICK HERE TO GET IT!!!

Our Correspondants
https://www.newtelegraphng.com

Related Articles
News

Invictus Obi pleads guilty to $11m fraud in US

Posted on Author Reporter

  Obinwanne Okeke, a Nigerian entrepreneur better known as Invictus Obi, has pleaded guilty to $11million fraud. Okeke was arrested by the Federal Bureau of Investigation (FBI) at Dulles International Airport while leaving the US over an alleged $11 million internet fraud in 2019. Okeke, who appeared before an court in the eastern district of Virginia admitted that he was […]
News Top Stories

NLC, ULC end 5-year rift

Posted on Author Regina Otokpa

Five years after a deepened rift, the United Labour Congress (ULC) led by Comrade Joe Ajaero, has settled all existing differences and reintegrated into the Nigeria Labour Congress (NLC). The collapsed Union, ULC which was made up of some affiliate unions, had broken out of the NLC in 2015 due to irreconcilable differences which ensued […]
News Top Stories

Inflation maintains spike, rises to 12.82%

Posted on Author Abdulwahab Isa and Taiwo Hassan

Food prices drive surge   MAN, LCCI fret   Consumer price index (CPI), which measures inflation, sustained its upward trend in July, peaking at 12.82 per  cent (year-on-year) from June’s figure of 12.56 per cent.   The latest figure released yesterday by National Bureau of Statistics (NBS) represents 0.26 per cent points higher than the […]

Leave a Reply

%d bloggers like this: