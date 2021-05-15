Makinde visits Chief Imam, Aare Musulumi, Ladoja, others, says govt committed to tackling hunger, poverty in Oyo

Oyo State Governor, ‘Seyi Makinde, during the week paid Sallah visits to some Islamic and top political leaders in Ibadan, the state capital, where he reiterated the determination of his administration to tackle hunger and poverty. The leaders visited by the governor include the Chief Imam of Ibadanland, Alhaji Abdul-Ganiy Agbotomokekere, the Aare Musulumi of Yorubaland, Kwara and Delta states, Alhaji Dawud Makanjuola Akinola, a former governor of Oyo State, Chief Rashidi Ladoja, the Seriki Musulumi of Yorubaland, Alhaji Yekini Adeojo and Chief Kola Daisi. A statement by the Chief Press Secretary to the governor, Mr. Taiwo Adisa, quoted Makinde, who spoke at the residences of the leaders, as thanking the Almighty for seeing Muslims and residents of Oyo State in general through the Ramadan fast peacefully. He also restated the commitment of his administration to tackle the issue of hunger and poverty in the state, adding that other challenges being experienced in the state are tied to the two issues. Makinde said that his visit to the leaders was to felicitate them on the occasion of this year’s Eid-l- Fitr celebration. The governor urged every resident to join hands with his administration to fight poverty and hunger and not allow some disgruntled elements to cause religious disharmony in the state.
Related Articles
COVID-19: Buhari mourns 20 doctors, Nkanga
The Senior Special Assistant to the President on Media and Publicity, Garba Shehu, on Saturday quoted President Muhammadu Buhari, as paying tributes to 20 Nigerian doctors who reportedly died of COVID-19 within one week. The Chairman of the Nigeria Medical Association (NMA), Abuja chapter, Enema Amodu, had at a press conference on Friday disclosed […]
Share this:
- Click to share on Telegram (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on WhatsApp (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on LinkedIn (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Tumblr (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Skype (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Pinterest (Opens in new window)
- Click to print (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Reddit (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Pocket (Opens in new window)
ICT hub: NITDA to strengthen ties with varsities
The National Information Technology Development Agency ( NITDA) yesterday said that it was strengthening ties with Nigerian universities to create a reliable Information Communication Technology (ICT) hub that would help to equip students across the country. NITDA Director-General, Kashifu Abdullahi, disclosed this when the Vice-Chancellor, Federal University of Technology, Minna, Prof. Abdullahi Bala, led a […]
Share this:
- Click to share on Telegram (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on WhatsApp (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on LinkedIn (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Tumblr (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Skype (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Pinterest (Opens in new window)
- Click to print (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Reddit (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Pocket (Opens in new window)
Obesity in teens increases stroke risk before 50
Researchers in Israel said being obese during teenage years could increase the rate of strokes among people younger than 50 years. These are the results of a new study published in the journal ‘Stroke’. According to study author Dr. Gilad Twig, the new study shows that the more overweight you were from ages 16 to […]
Share this:
- Click to share on Telegram (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on WhatsApp (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on LinkedIn (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Tumblr (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Skype (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Pinterest (Opens in new window)
- Click to print (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Reddit (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Pocket (Opens in new window)