Makinde visits Chief Imam, Aare Musulumi, Ladoja, others, says govt committed to tackling hunger, poverty in Oyo

Oyo State Governor, ‘Seyi Makinde, during the week paid Sallah visits to some Islamic and top political leaders in Ibadan, the state capital, where he reiterated the determination of his administration to tackle hunger and poverty. The leaders visited by the governor include the Chief Imam of Ibadanland, Alhaji Abdul-Ganiy Agbotomokekere, the Aare Musulumi of Yorubaland, Kwara and Delta states, Alhaji Dawud Makanjuola Akinola, a former governor of Oyo State, Chief Rashidi Ladoja, the Seriki Musulumi of Yorubaland, Alhaji Yekini Adeojo and Chief Kola Daisi. A statement by the Chief Press Secretary to the governor, Mr. Taiwo Adisa, quoted Makinde, who spoke at the residences of the leaders, as thanking the Almighty for seeing Muslims and residents of Oyo State in general through the Ramadan fast peacefully. He also restated the commitment of his administration to tackle the issue of hunger and poverty in the state, adding that other challenges being experienced in the state are tied to the two issues. Makinde said that his visit to the leaders was to felicitate them on the occasion of this year’s Eid-l- Fitr celebration. The governor urged every resident to join hands with his administration to fight poverty and hunger and not allow some disgruntled elements to cause religious disharmony in the state.

