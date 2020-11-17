Makinde visits Ibadan model school, faults structural defects

Oyo State Governor, Engineer Seyi Makinde yesterday paid an unscheduled assessment visit to Oba Akinbiyi High School, Oremeji, Ibadan, to physically assess structural challenges bedeviling educational activities in the school.

The governor was accompanied by Commissioner for Education, Barrister Olasunkanmi Olaleye, of ficials of the Ministry, the Auditor-General and officials of the Ministry of Works, among others.

Makinde asked the state officials to investigate reasons behind the immediate past administration’s termination of contract for the school building and the subsequent approval for its execution by Direct Labour at the cost of N400 million.

According to the governor, his visit became important following reports that the building had structural challenges as staffers and the students would not feel at ease inside the structure completed only a year and some months ago. While speaking after a brief tour of the building,

Makinde declared that his administration would not watch while the lives of teachers and the students would be endangered, saying that although the school was only commissioned a few days before the expiration of the tenure of the last administration, the building was no longer functional, with the teachers and students said to no longer feel safe in the building.

He said: “In the file that came to me, this place was commissioned the week that I took over, 29th of May, 2019, a year plus ago.

You can see it out there. Even the Oba Akinbiyi they wrote (the signboard) there, is falling off. If you go inside, the tiles are broken. The structural integrity of the entire building is doubtful, and we have teachers and students in there.

We don’t want the building to collapse on anybody. So, we came to check.

