Makinde warns Amotekun Corps against harassing residents

Oyo State Governor, Engr. Seyi Makinde, yesterday warned members of the newly-inaugurated Western Nigeria Security Network (WNSN), code- named “Amotekun” against harassing any member of the public in the course of discharging their local security duty. Makinde gave the warning during passing out parade of 1,500 pioneer members of Amotekun Corps who had undergone 18 days orientation and training.

The event was held at the Emmanuel Alayande College of Education in Oyo where he also urged members of the public to cooperate with the Corps members. Present at the event were Secretary to the State Government, Mrs. Olubamiwo Adeosun; Chief of Staff, Chief Bisi Ilaka; former Oyo Central District Senator, Mrs. Monsurat Sunmonu and Deputy Speaker, Oyo State House of Assembly, Hon. Abiodun Fadeyi. Makinde said that the 1,500 Amotekun Corps personnel would be posted to all the 351 electoral wards in the state, while urging them to exhibit a high level of professionalism while discharging their duties.

He said: “You are not to harass anybody. You are to exhibit a high level of professionalism. Our regional integration in the South-West with Amotekun will come to limelight. “Anyone who is not authorized to walk in the night should not walk in the night. Don’t let Amotekun beat you with koboko. “Therefore, let me state to you 1,500 pioneers of the Amotekun Corps that you must remain excellent examples in service.

“You are to work for the people. You are not called to harass or intimi- date the people. Instead, exhibit the highest level of professionalism in the discharge of your duties. Remember that there are limits to your authority, and always follow directives from the chain of command.”

“We have appointed two qualified men as chairman and commandant of the Amotekun Corps, the persons of retired General Ajibola Kunle Togun and retired Colonel Olayanju Olayinka. We also have other eminent persons on the board. I am confident that under them, the Amotekun Corps will live up to their objectives”, the governor stressed.

