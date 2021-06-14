Makinde: We are now getting transport sector right with investment in rail

The Director, Inland Transport Services at Nigerian Shippers’ Council (NSC), Mr Akintunde Makinde, in this interview with BAYO AKOMOLAFE, says government is encouraging private sector participation in dry port, road construction and rail in order to reduce infrastructure deficit in the transport sector

How has the Nigerian Shippers’ Council been contributing to trade facilitation and export drive of the Federal Government?

Nigerian Shippers’ Council is the port economic regulator. The idea of port economic regulator is to make transport and business of trade to be as efficient as possible so that you can import your container, clear it, and take it to your warehouse at the minimum cost as possible.

To do that, we are regulating all involved, including government agencies, the terminal operators, the shipping companies, freight forwarders and all that are concerned in the business of logistics, bringing cargoes from one point to another. We regulate them to make sure that services provided are lesser.

We also have other angles where we are facilitating trade; we have a complaint unit where we listen to complaints by operators, users of services and we resolve the matter because in logistics business, time is of essence. We cannot afford litigation. We settle the matter to facilitate trade. Also, we have structures in the land borders. We have what is called border information centers. The aim is to provide information for cross border traders. We also use it to gather information.

The Idea is to formalise informal trade. Our dry port projects are also meant to facilitate trade because the idea is to make it easy for hinterland Nigerians to engage in import and export business without leaving their zone. You can remain in Isialagwa, for instance, and clear your container and you can remain in Kano and forward your export to any port in the world without going to Lagos or Port-Harcourt.

We also engage international bodies like International Maritime Organisation (IMO), foreign bodies to implement policies aimed at promoting trade, and we also engage agencies like Nigeria Customs Service, Immigration etc. to ease local and international trade but we still have problem with the road sector.

The problem is the much you can get from the little money that is released to the transport ministry. You see the port access roads are being fixed. In Apapa, for instance, concrete roads are being put in place and this will withstand the heavy duty trucks. All the investment being done in the rail sector is in the past five years by this administration.

A lot of work is being done in the rail sector. The laws for the ports, for the railway corporation, for the Inland Waterway Authority, even we have the National Transport Commission that was being worked on. All these are being tinkered with, but they have not yet become law.

When they become law, you will feel the impact. It is a revolution that this government is working on in the transport industry. Therefore, transport infrastructure is in fair state, although it can be better.

You see, when you come up with policy, you implement the policy and you watch the way it is performing. If it is not performing well, you reform the reform again. You mentioned port reforms, it was done and the concession agreement referred to the regulator, but there was no regulator at that time.

NPA, the mother of the ports, become the landlord, there is the need for a regulator to guide entry and exit into the system and to protect the users of services against arbitrary cost, which can spoil the whole reform and guide the whole reform.

That was not in place. Government saw the need for a commercial regulator and they quickly put it in place in the form of Nigerian Shippers Council. When you are not feeling the impact of the reform and make progress, that is what gove r n m e n t has done with a regulator in place and later when the National Transport Commission is put in place that will now give it more impetus because it covers more of the transport.

Government has more information on NTC than many of us. They have a g l o b a l perspective to it. Sometimes, government may be misinformed, but the duty of corporate organisation is to make sure they keep informing government properly. I happened to be part of the people that worked on NTC.

The idea behind NTC is to create conducive environment for all parties to participate in the transport industry, that is, the users, service providers and government agencies.

The thing went through both houses of National Assembly, then to the president for assent, but you know that change is one thing that is usually resisted because people do not want distortion of status quo.

Everybody likes to do business as usual. It takes time for people to adjust. No country leaves its economy at the transport sector opened for anybody to come as we have now. The most important benefit of NTC is that it will eliminate waste, regulate entry and exit into the sector.

There are so many freight forwarders in the country. Many of them don’t have addresses. Even in the road haulage, they are very many and they are unknown, which is what NTC will correct. It will register all operators in the system, all of them will be known and they cannot cut corners or do business as usual. NTC transcends the entire industry, the maritime, road, rail and air. It will encourage multi-modalism in transport

How would you assess Nigerian transport infrastructure in terms of cost effectiveness?

Our transport infrastructure can be better. As you know, transport infrastructure is made up of infrastructure for determinant modes of transport. We have the maritime, road and rail infrastructure and we have the inland water ways. Apart from the road sector, not much money has been spent on other modes over a period of time, particularly the rail sector that was neglected for quite a while.

And that is what caused our setback. We are now getting it right. A lot of money is being pumped into the rail sector. The port system is also being reformed and we have private sector coming in to invest in terminals, buying cargo handling equipment. We have investment in the road sector too. We now have companies that are investing in brown new trucks.

So, a lot of investments are being made and we are getting better, but as for cost effectiveness, we are not yet there because other countries, even in the West African sub–region, are offering cheap service than we do here. All transport modes are interwoven. B e c a u s e of maritime safety and security issues that we have, shipping lines are charging higher freight on c a r g o e s c o m i n g into Nigeria than those from neigh boring ports.

Also, they bring import cargoes only; there is no export cargo to carry back. This is so because whenever they drop the containers here, they go back with empty containers. So, this is a bad business for them. They charged more freight and this is making the sea leg to be less cost effective. Even, for the land mode, we have challenges of bad roads making the haulage cost to go up.

The rails, most of the corridors are being renovated. We are now being able to do haulage of cargoes to Kaduna and port using the rail. They can do three round trips in a month now. The huge gap is due to lack of investment in all the modes. The problem we have is that the gap that we have cannot be financed through our budget. The budget in transportation is not enough to fill the gap as the budget cannot cope.

That is why we are encouraging private practice participation (PPP). So, the gap between transport infrastructure and what the budget can provide is being filled with private practice participation.

This PPP, you can see in different modes, including the rail. We are trying to encourage PPP in our dry ports, road construction and rail. This country has transport master plan, which includes the road sector. It is this plan that everybody is fitting into.

Between now and 2023, how many truck transit parks should we be expecting to become operational and what is there status now?

Truck Transit Parks (TTPs) were widely accepted when they were initiated by the Shippers’ Council. But it looks like the ovation with which they mere accepted is now dawning. What is responsible for this situation? The Truck Transit Park project is in concurrent list.

Any government at any level can embark on the project. The state government, the local government can embark on it. Our own interest is the cargoes for the trailer drivers than 90 per cent of our cargoes are going through the roads. For you to secure and guarantee safety, we must have facilities on the roads. The locations selected are one, Maraba Jos, Jebba, Lokoja, Ogunlafor.

We approached State government to give us land. The Kogi State Government gave us land along Lokoja – Abuja Road, Enugu State government gave us land at Ogunlafor. We also have other projects in Jibia, Kebbi, Yobe State, Benin (Aviele and Benin bypass) and Umunede. Most of these projects are not going to be done by shippers’ council or Federal Government, but by the states.

When all these projects are completed, we will regulate them. You will not hear what the states government have done and that is why you said the ovation on these projects is going down. We have more state that is showing interest, so the ovation is rising.

More states are showing interest, even Abuja (FCT) want to do dry port and TTP. It is just because they are being done by the states. We are using Lokoja and Ogunlafor as a model for the TTP projects. We have advertised for bidders for Ogulafor project. We have some encumbrance on that of Lokoja. The state government has not paid compensation to the land owners for the land acquired. We should be able to take possession of the land free of encumbrance.

Why was part of the council’s land meant for dry port project donated to a company in Jos?

You are talking about the Tin Smelting Company. The company approached us and said it wanted to invest in tin smelting.

The idea of dry port is to stimulate industry around the port. So, you discovered that the land we applied for from the state government is larger than what the dry ports can occupy. Dry port itself cannot occupy more than a quarter of the land mass.

The remaining should be used for industrial hub; a place, where industry should be producing for export. We should have agro allied companies there. We are going to give part of the land to ancillary companies. The Tin smelting company will produce cargo for export. That is one of the success stories that we have.

What is the status of the sea link project that will connect Equatorial Guinea, Sao Tome and Principe with Nigeria?

The sea link project was designed to block the gap in inter African trade. You will find out that African countries trade very little among themselves because the transport facilities are not available.

Equatorial Guinea from Nigeria is just across the sea from us. You will have to send it to Portugal. First, it goes to Portugal and from Portugal to Equatorial Guinea. That is what colonial masters did to us.

Before now, if you want to call oversea, your call will be routed through Britain or anywhere. We want to correct that, I want to greet my brother across the road; I must go through a third party somewhere else. Sea link is a project idea between Nigeria Shippers Council, NEXIM Bank and UASC or Maritime Organisation of West and Central Africa(MOWCA) that came together to say let us acquire ships for tra6cbetween Nigeria and these countries.

We have a commission that was working on it. The NEXIM bank is providing the fund for the paper work and the acquisition of ships. The project is at advanced stage now and this is part of our trade facilitation objectives.

Why did Kaduna dry port suddenly emerge ahead of others?

The Kaduna dry port is the first to take off. Kaduna dry port is just like you are running a race and somebody overtook you by the corner. It used to be a bounded terminal. What happened was that the former Governor of the state decided it should be upgraded to a dry port.

The bounded terminal is different from a dry port. The way they are operating is different. You cannot consign cargoes to bounded terminal.

So, he applied to the Federal Government for it to be upgraded. The Kaduna dry port is doing fairly well. The constraint they had before is rail haulage. The rail system to these places broke down, but we were able to talk to Nigerian Railway Corporation (NRC) and that has since been resolved. They are now hauling container to the port with rail.

The railway corporation had to order for locomotives in order to service the Kaduna dry port. We have 20 wagons dedicated to Kaduna port. The owner of the port has been able to mobilise the people for export through the port. One of the challenges they have is the non-availability of export inspectors. They still take export items to Lagos for inspection, which means they cannot seal their containers in Kaduna.

That is not good for them and we are trying to help them resolve the problem. Other issues they were having before, they were not on form and that too had been resolved. They are also now on customs platform unlike before other issues they were having was the terminal operators, they were saying when their cargoes arrive the country, the terminal operators just mixed them up with other cargoes to be cleared locally. They want their cargoes to be in one place.

So, we are arranging that they give terminal operators advance notice on the arrival of their cargoes so as to pick them up as soon as they arrive the seaport instead of stacking them somewhere.

They also had initial challenge with the Nigeria Customs Service (NCS) which insisted that all goods designated for outside terminal must be opened for examination at the sea ports. We interceded on their behalf and it was resolved by allowing the containers for the dry port to proceed to their destination where they are now being inspected.

Like this: Like Loading...