Makinde: We 'll turn Ogbomoso zone to industrial hub

Governor ‘Seyi Makinde of Oyo State has declared that his administration was set to turn the five local governments in Ogbomoso zone into Agro-Industrial Processing Zones. The governor, who made the promise during separate meetings with the leadedship of the Christian Association of Nigeria (CAN) and Muslim clerics in Ikoyi-Ile, Oriire Local Government Area of the state, said his administration will explore the potentials of each of the local governments. A statement by the Chief Press Secretary to the governor, Mr. Taiwo Adisa, quoted Makinde as saying that his administration was determined to industrialise the state so as to provide employment opportunities for the youths. While addressing CAN leaders at the First Baptist Church, Ikoyi-Ile, as part of his campaign tour of Oriire Local Government on Tuesday, Makinde maintained that the state is progressing in terms of economic emancipation.

He added that the present administration has laid the necessary foundation for economic prosperity of the state by connecting all the zones in the state. The governor expressed confidence that infrastructure projects done by his government will stand the test of time because of the quality of work, while pledging that residents of the state would get more if he is re-elected as governor. Earlier in his remarks, the General Secretary CAN, Ogbomoso zone, Rev. Sunday Olojede, commended Governor Makinde on various laudable projects his administration has embarked upon in the zones.

Similarly, Governor Makinde also met with the leadership of Ikoyi-Ile Muslim Community at the Ikoyi-Ile Central Mosque, where he charged the Muslim Ummah to work handin- hand and cooperate with his government and to also re-elect him so that he can continue to move the state from poverty to prosperity.

 

