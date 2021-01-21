News

Makinde: We’ll deal decisively with trouble makers

Posted on Author Our Reporters Comment(0)

Governor ‘Seyi Makinde of Oyo State yesterday declared that his administration was determined to bring insecurity to its knees in the state by dealing decisively with troublemakers. Makinde, who made the declaration in a state-wide broadcast to residents of the state, aired on the Broadcasting Corporation of Oyo State (BCOS), asked residents to come together and put the interest of Oyo State first in the fight against insecurity.

He maintained that the collective effort of residents of the state was the only way to continue to keep peace and sustain the secure environment, which had contributed to the growth of the state’s economy in the past. The governor added that his administration had taken necessary steps to protect the people from harassment, thuggery, cultism and banditry, noting that the state “has the situation under control.”

He said: “The past few weeks’ events have made it imperative that I address issues that have to do with the internal security of our dear state. “We cannot overlook the fact that there have indeed been instances that cause concern. The fragile peace between the herdsmen and farmers in Oke Ogun is being threatened.

“Individuals who are not authorised are going around chasing people from their homes and causing mayhem. This assault on residents of Oyo State is not the way to further the Yoruba cause. “Let me state that we shall not sit back and watch anyone make any law-abiding resident of Oyo State feel unsafe in their homes, farms, or business places.

We are aware of some people circulating flyers and giving people ultimatums to leave their land. This is totally unacceptable and will not be condoned. “The Constitution of the Federal Republic of Nigeria 1999 (as amended), which I swore to defend and protect, guarantees freedom of movement in Section 41(1), such that citizens are free to reside in any part of the country without fear. We are determined to preserve that right in Oyo State. “All local government and Local Council Development Area Chairpersons are directed to work with the traditional rulers and the officers of the security agencies to ensure that peace is maintained in all parts of the state.”

SHOCKING LIFE STORY!!!

Abuja Man reveals (FREE) secret Fruits that Increased his Manh00d size and Lasting Power in 5days…

CLICK HERE TO GET IT!!!

Our Reporters

Related Articles
News

Truck crushes 1 to death, injures 3 others in Ogun

Posted on Author Olufemi Adediran ABEOKUTA

One person was confirmed dead, while three others sustained various degrees of injuries yesterday when a truck rammed into some pedestrians at the ever busy Atan Market in Ogun State.   The Public Relations Officer of State Traffic Compliance and Enforcement Corps (TRACE), Mr. Babatunde Akinbiyi confirmed the incident to journalists in Abeokuta, the state […]
News

SunTrust Bank boosts SMEs with N23.96bn in loans

Posted on Author Tony Chukwunyem

The Small and Medium Scale Enterprises (SMEs) sector, SunTrust Bank’s primary focus, received N23.96 billion as loans and advances from the lender in 2019, data obtained from the bank’s annual report, shows.   The chairman, Olanrewaju Shittu, while addressing the shareholders at the bank’s fourth annual general meeting, held in Lagos, noted that despite the […]
News

Umahi presents N122. 852bn budget for 2021

Posted on Author Uchenna Inya ABAKALIKI

Ebonyi State Governor, Chief Dave Umahi yesterday presented a budget estimate of N122.852 billion to the State House of Assembly for the 2021 fiscal year.   The appropriation bill, tagged “Budget of Stabilization and Consolidation in a Recession” is expected to be funded through the Federation Account estimated at about N52billion or 42.33% of the […]

Leave a Reply

%d bloggers like this:
Fake Richard Mille Replica Watches, www.richardmille.to The ceramic upper and lower cases are imported from Taiwan and are processed by ATPT ceramics to form Y-TZP ceramics. After high-tech anti-fingerprint technology, they present a delicate and soft sub-black material. This color quality has remained unchanged for a hundred years. The color and luster are more detailed to achieve the ceramic tone visual pattern electroplating upper and lower shells that are infinitely close to the original products, with anti-reflective coating sapphire glass! The tape uses a soft and delicate Malaysian imported top rubber strap, and the movement is equipped with an imported Seiko NH movement. The buckle of this version is made according to the original size and thinness, making it feel more comfortable and intimate, the highest version on the market Richard Mille Replica