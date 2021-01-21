Makinde: We’ll deal decisively with trouble makers

Governor ‘Seyi Makinde of Oyo State yesterday declared that his administration was determined to bring insecurity to its knees in the state by dealing decisively with troublemakers. Makinde, who made the declaration in a state-wide broadcast to residents of the state, aired on the Broadcasting Corporation of Oyo State (BCOS), asked residents to come together and put the interest of Oyo State first in the fight against insecurity.

He maintained that the collective effort of residents of the state was the only way to continue to keep peace and sustain the secure environment, which had contributed to the growth of the state’s economy in the past. The governor added that his administration had taken necessary steps to protect the people from harassment, thuggery, cultism and banditry, noting that the state “has the situation under control.”

He said: “The past few weeks’ events have made it imperative that I address issues that have to do with the internal security of our dear state. “We cannot overlook the fact that there have indeed been instances that cause concern. The fragile peace between the herdsmen and farmers in Oke Ogun is being threatened.

“Individuals who are not authorised are going around chasing people from their homes and causing mayhem. This assault on residents of Oyo State is not the way to further the Yoruba cause. “Let me state that we shall not sit back and watch anyone make any law-abiding resident of Oyo State feel unsafe in their homes, farms, or business places.

We are aware of some people circulating flyers and giving people ultimatums to leave their land. This is totally unacceptable and will not be condoned. “The Constitution of the Federal Republic of Nigeria 1999 (as amended), which I swore to defend and protect, guarantees freedom of movement in Section 41(1), such that citizens are free to reside in any part of the country without fear. We are determined to preserve that right in Oyo State. “All local government and Local Council Development Area Chairpersons are directed to work with the traditional rulers and the officers of the security agencies to ensure that peace is maintained in all parts of the state.”

