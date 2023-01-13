Makinde, wife now Aare Atayese, Yeye Aare Atayese of Ibarapaland

Oyo State Governor, ‘Seyi Makinde and his wife Tamunominini, have been installed as Aare Atayese and Yeye Aare Atayese of Ibarapaland by the Olu of Igboora, Oba Jimoh Olajide. The installation ceremony took place at the Olu of Igboora’s palace, shortly before the state flag-off of the governor’s campaign in Igboora. A statement by the Media Committee of the governor’s re-election campaign council, indicated that Makinde, after the installation, thanked the Kabiyesi and all the Obas and traditional chiefs in Ibarapaland. He equally declared that the title amounts to an appreciation of his contributions to the development of the area.

TRY IT TONIGHT!!! ---

Abuja Civil Servant reveals (FREE) secret Fruits that Increased his Manh0d size, gives Stronger Erections and ends Premature Erection in 7days...

Like this: Like Loading...