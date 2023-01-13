News

Makinde, wife now Aare Atayese, Yeye Aare Atayese of Ibarapaland

Posted on Author Our Reporters Comment(0)

Oyo State Governor, ‘Seyi Makinde and his wife Tamunominini, have been installed as Aare Atayese and Yeye Aare Atayese of Ibarapaland by the Olu of Igboora, Oba Jimoh Olajide. The installation ceremony took place at the Olu of Igboora’s palace, shortly before the state flag-off of the governor’s campaign in Igboora. A statement by the Media Committee of the governor’s re-election campaign council, indicated that Makinde, after the installation, thanked the Kabiyesi and all the Obas and traditional chiefs in Ibarapaland. He equally declared that the title amounts to an appreciation of his contributions to the development of the area.

 

TRY IT TONIGHT!!! ---

 

Abuja Civil Servant reveals (FREE) secret Fruits that Increased his Manh0d size, gives Stronger Erections and ends Premature Erection in 7days...

   

CLICK HERE FOR FULL DETAILS.

 

Our Reporters

Related Articles
News

Reps query NHIS over unutilised budgetary allocation

Posted on Author Philip Nyam

The House of Representatives Wednesday asked the National Health Insurance Scheme (NHIS) to provide details of the sum of N3 million that was not utilised in the N144 million appropriated for in the 2020 fiscal year. Chairman of the House Committee on Health Services, Hon. Tanko Sonunu gave the directive at a budget defence with […]
News

Insecurity: FG moves to revive abandoned $470m CCTV project

Posted on Author Our Reporters

The Federal Government has said the plan to resuscitate the abandoned $470 million National Public Security Communication System was in high gear in response to the security challenges facing the country. The Minister of Police Affairs, Muhammad Dingyadi, said technicians were already inspecting the vandalised Abuja and Lagos Closed Circuit Television Cameras for repairs, adding […]
News Top Stories

S’West PDP: Makinde reinforces grip as Oyinlola, Fayose, Adebutu, others lose out

Posted on Author Anayo Ezugwu

The outcome of last Saturday’s convention of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) is already having effects on the political structure of the opposition party in the South-West.   New Telegraph gathered that Governor Seyi Makinde of Oyo State, who is the sole governor of the party in South-West, may have taken full control of the […]

Leave a Reply

%d bloggers like this:
Fake Richard Mille Replica Watches, www.richardmille.to The ceramic upper and lower cases are imported from Taiwan and are processed by ATPT ceramics to form Y-TZP ceramics. After high-tech anti-fingerprint technology, they present a delicate and soft sub-black material. This color quality has remained unchanged for a hundred years. The color and luster are more detailed to achieve the ceramic tone visual pattern electroplating upper and lower shells that are infinitely close to the original products, with anti-reflective coating sapphire glass! The tape uses a soft and delicate Malaysian imported top rubber strap, and the movement is equipped with an imported Seiko NH movement. The buckle of this version is made according to the original size and thinness, making it feel more comfortable and intimate, the highest version on the market Richard Mille Replica