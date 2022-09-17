Makinde’ll accept appointment into Campaign Council – Oyo PDP

The Oyo State chapter of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) has lauded the inclusion of Governor Seyi Makinde in the Presidential Campaign Council of the party. This is coming just as the party in the state also restated its opposition to the continued stay of the National Chairman of the party, Senator Iyorchia Ayu, in office.

Makinde alongside his counterparts in Benue, Samuel Ortom, Enugu, Chief Ifeanyi Ugwuanyi, Abia, Dr. Okezie Ikpeazu, as well as their leader and counterpart from Rivers, Chief Nyesom Wike, have been opposed to the continued stay of Ayu. They have continued to cite the need for fairness for their stance as they believe that the office ought to be occupied by a party member from the South considering the fact that the Presidential Candidate of the party, Alhaji Atiku Abubakar, is from the North. The position of the party in Oyo State is contained in a terse statement issued by its Publicity Secretary, Alhaji Akeem Olatunji, on Friday in Ibadan, the state capital.

In it, Olatunji said: “We have no problem with our presidential candidate, Alhaji Atiku Abubakar, and so Gov. Seyi Makinde’s appointment as Vice Chairman of the campaign team is accepted, even by the party in the state. “Gov. Wike is also in the team. We don’t have any personal grudge with Alhaji Atiku but the leadership arrangement.

“Our presidential candidate cannot come from the North and the national Chairman will also be from the North. That is our grouse with the leadership of the party at the national level. “The national Chairman must be from the South, because we have told them that Ayu must resign. We want our party to win and if the presidential candidate should start campaigning with the national chairman, Iyorchia Ayu, still in office, opposition parties will even use it to campaign against us and it will not be in the interest of both Atiku and our party.”

TRY IT TONIGHT!!! ---

Abuja Civil Servant reveals (FREE) secret Fruits that Increased his Manh0d size, gives Stronger Erections and ends Premature Erection in 7days...

Like this: Like Loading...