Makinde’s aide knocks ZLP defectors, says defection, a mark of impatience

Posted on Author Sola Adeyemo Comment(0)

Following defection of loyalists of former Governor Rasidi Ladoja from the Zenith Labour Party (ZLP) to the All Progressives Congress (APC) on Tuesday, a Special Assistant to Oyo State governor on Community Relations, Honourable Olufemi Josiah, yesterday described the action as a mark of impatience.

The loyalists led by the party’s gubernatorial candidate in the 2019 guber election, Chief Sharafadeen Alli, had made their decision known by dumping the ZLP headed by Ladoja and shifted their allegiance to the APC, putting paid to their support for Makinde in his second term bid The governor’s aide who was a former member of the state’s House of Assembly and a one- time Executive Chairman of Ibadan North West Local Government spoke during an interview in Ibadan, maintaining that there was no needforsuchimpatiencefrom theLadoja’smen.

He said: “People have rights to freedom of association so, their movement to APC is in line with their freedom of association, but they should not connect Governor Seyi Makinde or the present government with their political migration. “As a matter of fact, by the time we start to commission all the projects within one year from now, they will be so overwhelmed in their gang up that they will be frustrated to return to the PDP.”

Our Reporters

